Diversity of Northeast is its biggest strength: PM Modi at Rising Northeast Investors Summit PM Modi said Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, skill, an emerging hub of eco-tourism, and a new world for organic products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit', and said diversity of Northeast is its biggest strength.

He said the Northeast is the most diverse part of our diverse nation. “From trade to tradition, from textile to tourism, the diversity of the Northeast is its strength. Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, skill, an emerging hub of eco-tourism, and a new world for organic products. Northeast is the powerhouse of energy. Northeast is 'Ashta Lakshmi' for us,” he said.

PM Modi said, "For us, east is not just a direction. For us, east means Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform..."

Saying that there was a time when the Northeast was only called a frontier region, he said it is becoming the frontrunner of growth today. “Better infrastructure makes tourism attractive and gives investors more confidence... We started an infrastructure revolution in the Northeast... It is now becoming the land of opportunities... The connectivity in the Northeast is becoming stronger,” he said.

PM Modi said that the role of Northeast in strengthening semiconductor eco system of country getting stronger.

PM Modi also highlighted the immense potential of the Northeast region and its importance in the country's development journey.



He said, "Our India is called the most diverse nation in the world, and our Northeast is the most diverse part of this diverse nation, from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, its diversity is its greatest strength."

He described the region as Ashtalakshmi, referring to the Hindu goddess of wealth. "That's why the North-East is our Ashtalakshmi. With the blessings of Ashtalakshmi, every state in the North-East is saying: We are ready for investment, we are ready for leadership,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of developing Eastern India in the mission to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He said, "For the building of a developed India, the development of Eastern India is very important, and the North-East is the most crucial part of Eastern India."

He added that for the government, the word EAST represents more than just a direction. "For us, this EAST does not mean only one direction. For us, this means Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform. This is our government's policy for Eastern India."

The Rising North East Investors Summit, which PM Modi inaugurated, is a two-day event taking place on 23rd and 24th May at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit aims to highlight the North East region as a land of opportunity and attract both global and domestic investment.