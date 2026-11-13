Dashcam footage captures the moment traveller collided with truck in Assam, leaving 26 dead

At least 26 people, including women and minors, were killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. Overspeeding and a possible loss of control by the minibus driver are suspected to have caused the accident, officials said. New footage has emerged showing the shocking moment the tragedy struck.

The accident occurred at Rangajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range, on National Highway-715. The minibus was travelling from Golaghat to Nagaon with more than 35 passengers, including college students returning from their classes, when it collided with a container truck heading towards Upper Assam.

Crash caught on cam

Dramatic dashcam footage of the accident shows the minibus losing control, skidding into the opposite lane and crashing head-on into the oncoming container truck.

The two-second clip, recorded by a dashcam inside the minibus, captures the vehicle speeding towards the truck before a bright flash appears at the moment of impact.

Overspeeding suspected to have caused accident

According to officials, the minibus was allegedly travelling at high speed and violating traffic restrictions imposed near the national park. A senior official said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle before it crashed head-on into the truck.

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said senior civil and police officials had reached the accident site to oversee rescue operations. He added that the exact number of passengers was initially unclear but was estimated to be around 45.

Death count rises to 26, 20 people injured

"The total number of dead in the accident has increased to 26. Ambulances have taken the people to different hospitals, and we are collecting the data from them," Dipam Kumar Barman, a senior doctor at Kohora Model Hospital, said.

The injured were initially taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Bokakhat and Golaghat, as well as Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Fourteen of the deceased were identified as Jyoti Majhi, Darpana Majhi, Anurag Goala (12), Abdul Mujid (minibus driver), Subhash (minibus handyman), Rashid Ali, Hafiza Khatun, Farhana Yasmin, K R Lobho, Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Baby Karmakar, Damini Ghatowar and Dipanjali Rongphar.

The postmortem examinations will be conducted at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat on Saturday, following instructions from the Chief Minister.

President Murmu, VP express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

With inputs from PTI

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