Congress made fun of Bodo agreement, but it brought peace, development: Amit Shah in Assam Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord have been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar said that the Congress made fun when the BJP-led Central government signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the region.

"First of all, I want to thank ABSU (All Bodo Students Union) workers, because you gave me an opportunity to participate in the convention. If there was no ABSU, Bodo accord would not have been possible. I want to make an announcement, a long road in Delhi would be named after Upendranath Brahma. IN the first week of April, in the presence of CM Assam, his bust will be installed,” Shah said addressing the gathering.

Shah said the Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh. He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord have been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad.

"This important event gives a very big message of peace established in Bodoland. On 27 January 2020, when the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Peace Agreement was signed, Congress made fun of me that there would never be peace in Bodoland and that the agreement would become a joke. Today, 82% of the conditions of the agreement have been executed by the Assam and the Delhi governments,” Shah said.

"In the next 2 years, the Government of India will implement the complete agreement, and after that, there will be a long-lasting peace in the BTR area. On April 1, 2022, we removed AFSPA from the entire BTR area. Today, in Delhi's hotel, Kokrajhar's mushroom from Bodoland has become a part of everyone's cuisine under One District One Product; this has happened because there is peace here. Bodoland also hosted the Durand Cup. In 2036, the Olympics are going to be held in Ahmedabad. The young players of Bodoland should prepare to participate in the Olympics," he added.