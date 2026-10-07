'Congress loses even on ballot papers': Himanta after NDA's resounding victory in Silchar civic polls

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jab at the Congress after BJP-led NDA swept the first civic polls of the Silchar Municipal Corporation winning 34 of the 42 seats. The Silchar civic polls were held using ballot papers, which is a long demand of the opposition parties.

Hailing NDA's resounding victory in Silchar Municipal Corporation Election, Assam CM said, "now, Congress has lost even in the ballot paper. A resounding victory for BJP and NDA in the municipal corporation elections of Silchar, the second largest city in Assam." "The people of Silchar have given us a thumping majority in the Silchar Municipal Corporation elections, held through ballot paper. This victory reaffirms people's faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and his vision of urban governance for a Viksit Bharat. I bow before the people of Silchar for this resounding mandate and reiterate our promise to make Silchar one of Assam's foremost cities," he added.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the Silchar Municipal Corporation election results showed that the Congress had failed to secure public support even in an election conducted through ballot papers. "The Congress always complains about EVM tampering, but this election was held through ballot papers, and they are nowhere," Saikia told reporters. Describing the outcome as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s development agenda, Saikia said the results reflected people’s trust in the two leaders.

BJP-led NDA sweeps Silchar Municipal Corporation Elections

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alkiance (NDA) in Assam swept the first elections to the Silchar Municipal Corporation, winning 34 of the 42 seats, while the Congress secured two seats and independents bagged six. Some of the winners of the BJP are Saurav Kanti Nath (Ward 2), Shibani Rani Das (Ward 4), Mohitosh Chandra Mandal (Ward 8), Ranu Das (Ward 12), Joy Das (Ward 18), Sumona Das (Ward 21), Chandrima Deb (Ward 23), Kuldeep Choudhury (Ward 31), Mrinalini Sinha (Ward 32), Susmita Purkayastha (Ward 36), Uttam Kumar Goala (Ward 39), and Panthadeep Roy (Ward 40).

The BJP won 32 seats, while its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured two seats (Wards 16 and 26). The Congress won two seats (Wards 30 and 41), while independent candidates emerged victorious in six wards.

The final voter turnout stood at 70.22%, with polling held across 40 of the corporation’s 42 wards. Polling was held on October 3 in 40 of the 42 wards, while BJP candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukdar were elected unopposed from wards 9 and 20, respectively. The Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward corporation in 2022, which became operational in June 2025. The Barak Valley's principal city had remained without a civic body for six years.

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Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP-led NDA sweeps first polls, wins 34 of 42 seats