CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Mukesh and Anant Ambani ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and his son Anant Ambani in Mumbai on Saturday, just ahead of the highly anticipated “Advantage Assam 2.0” business summit. The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities and partnerships to accelerate the state’s industrial development, particularly in the context of Industry 4.0.

CM Sarma took to social media to highlight the discussions, emphasizing Assam’s ambitions to become a leading hub for Industry 4.0, which represents the next wave of industrial innovation. He outlined the potential role Reliance Industries could play in Assam’s economic transformation, focusing on creating employment and boosting industrial infrastructure.

This high-level meeting is part of CM Sarma's broader strategy to attract investment to Assam. Earlier, on February 7, Sarma met with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, further signalling the state's drive to position itself as an investment destination. Sarma has been actively engaging with both domestic and international investors, with particular attention on Southeast Asia, to transform Assam’s industrial landscape.

The state is also pushing its green energy initiatives as a key area for investment.

CM Sarma highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, including floating solar, bio-CNG, green hydrogen, and ATJ fuel, all of which present new avenues for business ventures. Assam’s policies, which support sustainable growth, aim to foster an investor-friendly environment.

Additionally, CM Sarma met with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, discussing potential collaborations in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Sarma shared details about Assam’s new Startup and Innovation Policy, which is designed to support 5,000 startups and create 100,000 job opportunities in the next five years.

In a separate meeting, Sarma engaged with Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka and Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia, focusing on opportunities in textiles, energy, and electric vehicle manufacturing. These discussions reflect Assam’s diverse investment potential ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit later this month.