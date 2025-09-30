Centre invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over Zubeen Garg death The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Centre has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the southeast Asian country.

The Assam government had submitted a request on Monday to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeking the invocation of the treaty with Singapore in connection with the singer's death in the island country.

MHA invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, ''The Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen."

Sarma had on Monday said that once the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) is invoked, it will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, including access to case details, assistance in bringing back the accused, and securing justice.

The Assam government has set up a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Special DGP M. P. Gupta, to probe the singer’s death by drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Two Assam Police officers have already been dispatched to Singapore to coordinate with local authorities and seek their assistance, Sarma added.

Zubeen Garg's death and controversy

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. The cremation took place in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy carried out to rule out foul play in his death.

The investigation into the singer’s demise was launched in response to public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing.

Early reports claimed Garg had died during a scuba diving mishap. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he had suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, rejecting suggestions that scuba diving was involved.

