BTC Election Results: Who is leading and trailing? Know the fate of Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary Pramod Boro, President of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), currently serves as the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), where his party is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Assam.

Guwahati:

The counting of votes polled in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election results is underway, and results are likely to be declared to decide which party will come to power in the tribal region of Assam.

The contest has witnessed the BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), all allies within the NDA , competing against each other, with the results set to decide the next ruling formation of the council.

Counting began at 8 am on Friday under the supervision of District Commissioners and Returning Officers across all BTR districts. A day earlier, the administration carried out the second-level randomisation of counting staff at the respective district centres, in the presence of General Observers, SDOs, and other officials to ensure transparency in the process.

Assam BTC election result latest trends

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are locked in a close contest as counting of votes for the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam progresses. Click here to read more.

Pramod Boro

BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro is currently trailing in one constituency while leading in another, and simultaneously, Deputy Chief Minister Gobinda Basumatary is trailing in Bhairabkunda .

Hagrama Mohilary

In the Debargaon constituency, the fourth round of BTC vote counting has ended with BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary trailing behind. UPPL candidate Khampa Borgayari continues to hold the lead, securing 10,530 votes against Mohilary’s 9,789, giving him an advantage of 741 votes.

Assam BTC Elections background

Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies out of a total of 40 seats in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora. A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

