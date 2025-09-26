Advertisement
  BTC Election Results: Constituency-wise list of all winners and leading candidates

BTC Election Results: As per the latest trends, Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has already emerged victorious on five seats. Scroll down to check the complete list of winners for the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Guwahati:

The counting of votes for the September 22 elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held in Assam's Guwahati on Friday. As per the latest trends, Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has taken a massive lead and has already emerged victorious on five seats. However, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also giving a tough contest to the BPF, and are leading on several seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, has continued to disappoint and is yet to open its account.

Assam Bodoland Territorial Council election results 2025: Full list of winning/leading candidates

Constituency Winner/ Leading Party
Parbatjhora (ST) Mun Mun Brahma (leading) BPF
Guma    
Srirampur    
Jamduar (ST)    
Soraibil (ST)    
Kachugaon (ST) Rabiram Narzary BPF
Fakirgram    
Dotma (ST) Manoranjon Brahma (leading) BJP
Banargaon (ST)    
Debargaon (ST) Hagrama Mohilary BPF
Baokhungri (ST)    
Salaikati (ST)    
Chirang (ST)    
Chirang Duars (ST) Kampa Borgoyari UPPL
Kajalgaon (ST) Paniram Brahma BPF
Nichima (ST) James Basumatary BPF
Sobaijhar (ST)    
Manas Serfang (ST)    
Thuribari    
Mathanguri Begum Akhtara Ahmed BPF
Salbari (ST)    
Koklabari (ST) Ramen Madahi (leading) BJP
Dihira    
Mushalpur (ST) Rakesh Brahma (leading) UPPL
Baganpara (ST)    
Darrangajuli (ST)    
Nagrijuli    
Goibari (ST) Pramod Boro UPPL
Suklai Serfang (ST)    
Goreswar (ST)    
Khwirwbari (ST)    
Bhergaon (ST)    
Nonwi Serfang    
Khaling Duar (ST)    
Mwdwibari    
Horisinga (ST)    
Dwhwnsri (ST)    
Bhairabkunda (ST)    
Pasnwi Serfang    
Rowta (ST)    

 

