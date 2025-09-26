BTC Election Results: Constituency-wise list of all winners and leading candidates BTC Election Results: As per the latest trends, Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has already emerged victorious on five seats. Scroll down to check the complete list of winners for the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Guwahati:

The counting of votes for the September 22 elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held in Assam's Guwahati on Friday. As per the latest trends, Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has taken a massive lead and has already emerged victorious on five seats. However, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also giving a tough contest to the BPF, and are leading on several seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, has continued to disappoint and is yet to open its account.

Assam Bodoland Territorial Council election results 2025: Full list of winning/leading candidates