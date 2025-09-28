BTC Election Results 2025: Hagrama Mohilary to take oath on October 5; Assam CM Sarma to attend BTC Election Results 2025: In an X (which was previously called Twitter), Sarma said Mohilary has invited him to attend his swearing in ceremony, an offer the Assam chief minister said he has accepted.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Hagrama Mohilary will take oath on October 5, as he met the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo days after his party swept the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in the state.

In an X (which was previously called Twitter), Sarma said Mohilary has invited him to attend his swearing in ceremony, an offer the Assam chief minister said he has accepted.

"Following the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council Elections, Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Hon’ble President of the BPF, along with the victorious candidates from his party called upon me today," Sarma posted. "He has invited me to his oath taking ceremony in Kokrajhar on 5th October 2025. I extended my heartfelt congratulations to him and the BPF on their performance and accepted his kind invitation."

BPF stakes claim

Earlier in the day, Mohilary met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and staked claim after his BPF swept the BTC elections. Later, speaking to reporters, Mohilary said his BPF will not reject support from any other party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and will work as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

"We met the governor and staked a claim to form the next council. We also invited him to be a part of our oath-taking ceremony on October 3. He has given verbal assurance to attend it," he said, as reported by news agency PTI. "The governor said it is his birthday on October 3. If he comes to the oath-taking, we will together celebrate his special day also."

BPF sweeps BTC elections

The BPF swept the September 22 BTC elections in Assam, winning 28 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP and the UPPL won five and seven seats, respectively. Although, the BPF and the UPPL are members of the NDA, they contested the BTC elections separately.