BTC Election Results 2025: BPF part of BJP-led NDA, says CM Himanta; congratulates Hagrama Mohilary

Guwahati:

Following Bodoland People's Front's emphatic victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that Hagrama Mohilary's party will remain in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said he even met the BPF chief and congratulated him for his victory in the BTC polls.

"I congratulate Mohilary and the BPF on their victory in the BTC polls. BPF is also part of NDA, and now all 40 seats of BTC are held by NDA constituents," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Mohilary came to meet me at 4 am after he and his party won the BTC polls. He will remain with the NDA... There is absolutely no problem with the alliance, and we will continue to work together."

BPF sweeps BTC elections

Mohilary's BPF on Friday swept the BTC elections, winning 28 out of the 40 seats. While Mohilary won from the Debargaon constituency, he lost the Chirangduar seat to his former comrade Khampa Borgoyary, who joined the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

UPPL finishes as distant second

Meanwhile, the UPPL, also a member of the NDA, finished as a distant second, winning just seven seats. Party leader and outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro won in the Goimari constituency, but lost the Dotma seat to BPF leader Prakash Basumatary.

Meanwhile, the BJP won five seats. The Congress, on the other hand, failed to open its account.

78% turnout in BTC elections

The polling for the 40-member BTC elections was held on September 22, with more than 78 per cent of the electorate of 26,58,153, comprising 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females and 17 people of other genders, exercising their franchise. This is the second council polls after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020. Out of the 40 seats in the BTC, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-STs and the remaining five are open to both ST and non-ST candidates.

