Bongaigaon Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Bongaigaon:

The Bongaigaon Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 18 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was newly formed in 2023. Earlier, it was known as the Sidli Assembly constituency. The constituency is a General category seat and not reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Bongaigaon constituency comes under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the seat by defeating Shankar Prasad Ray of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 38,167 votes. However, a bypoll was held at this seat in 2024 as it was necessitated because of the resignation of Phani Bhusan Choudhury. In the bypoll, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the seat as its candidate Diptimayee Choudhury defeated Congress' Brajenjit Singha by a margin of 35,164 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AGP candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,22,351 votes by defeating Congress candidate Deep Bayan.

Bongaigaon Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,77,417 voters in the Bongaigaon during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 88,399 were male and 89,017 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,605 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bongaigaon in 2021 was 1,111 (1,075 men and 36 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bongaigaon constituency was 1,59,836. Out of this, 81,690 voters were male, 78,146 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 262 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bongaigaon in 2016 was 699 (594 men and 105 women).

In the 2024 bypoll, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury won the Bongaigaon seat with a margin of 35,164 votes. He received 74,734 votes with a vote share of 52.40%. Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha got 39,570 votes (27.75%) and was the runner-up. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Mritunjay Rabha stood third with 1,345 votes (0.94%).

Bongaigaon Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Bongaigaon Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Bongaigaon will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Bongaigaon Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bongaigaon Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won the Bongaigaon seat with a margin of 38,167 votes (25.14%). He was polled 82,800 votes with a vote share of 53.90%. He defeated Congress candidate Shankar Prasad Ray, who got 44,633 votes (29.05%). Assam Jatiya Parishad (ASMJTYP) candidate Dipu Choudhury stood third with 13,988 votes (9.10%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury won the Bongaigaon seat with a margin of 31,320 votes (22.70%). He received 77,292 votes with a vote share of 56.03%. Congress candidate Shankar Prasad Ray got 45,972 votes (33.33%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Dr Itesh Bordoloi stood third with 7,087 votes (5.14%).

Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

2016: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

2011: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

2006: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

2001: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

1996: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

1991: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP)

1985: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (IND)

1978: Mathura Mohan Sinha (JNP)

Bongaigaon Voter Turnout