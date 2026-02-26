Bokakhat Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Bokakhat Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 105 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Bokakhat Assembly constituency comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat by defeating Independent candidate Pranab Doley with a margin of 45,181 votes (38.46%).

Bokakhat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,21,002 voters in the Bokakhat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,637 were male and 58,705 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1660 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokakhat in 2021 was 359 (348 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bokakhat constituency was 1,05,737. Out of this, 54,175 voters were male, 51,268 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 294 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokakhat in 2016 was 192 (144 men and 48 women).

Bokakhat Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Bokakhat Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Bokakhat will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Bokakhat Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Bokakhat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat with a margin of 45,181 votes (38.46%). He polled 72,930 votes with a vote share of 60.56%. He defeated Independent candidate Pranab Doley, who got 27,749 votes (23.04%). Independent candidate Jiten Gogoi stood third with 5,550 votes (4.61%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat with a margin of 40,193 votes (38.11%). He polled 62,962 votes with a vote share of 59.71%. Congress candidate Arun Phukan got 22,769 votes (36.81%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Anima Gogoi stood third with 11,872 votes (11.26%).

Bokakhat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Atul Bora (AGP)

2016: Atul Bora (AGP)

2011: Arun Phukan (Congress)

2006: Jiten Gogoi (Independent)

2001: Jiten Gogoi (Independent)

1996: Bhupendra Nath Bhuyan (Congress)

1991: Bhupen Bhuyan (Congress)

1985: Balobhadra Tamuly (Independent)

1983: Dharmeshwar Hazarika (Congress)

1978: Chatra Gopal Karmakar (Congress)

Bokakhat Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bokakhat Assembly constituency was 1,17,945 or 81.84 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,05,454 or 85.81 per cent.