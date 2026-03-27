Bokahat Assembly Election: Can AGP's Atul Bora make a hattrick this time?

Guwahati:

The Bokahat Assembly Constituency in Golaghat district is emerging as one of the key seats to watch in the Upper Assam region. Known for its mix of rural agricultural belts, tea garden populations and emerging semi-urban clusters, Bokahat has witnessed dynamic political shifts over the decades. The constituency has traditionally seen contests between the Congress and the BJP, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also holding influence at various points. While Congress dominated the seat through much of the 1990s and early 2000s, the political equation changed after 2016, when the BJP consolidated its position across Upper Assam. It is constituency number 105 of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Bokahat Assembly Election: Key Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The key candidates for the Bokahat seat are AGP leader Atul Bora and Raijor Dal leader Hari Prasad Saikia among others. The voting in Bokasat will take place on April 9, 2026.

Bokakhat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,21,002 voters in the Bokakhat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,637 were male and 58,705 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1660 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokakhat in 2021 was 359 (348 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bokakhat constituency was 1,05,737. Out of this, 54,175 voters were male, 51,268 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 294 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokakhat in 2016 was 192 (144 men and 48 women).

Bokakhat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat with a margin of 45,181 votes (38.46%). He polled 72,930 votes with a vote share of 60.56%. He defeated Independent candidate Pranab Doley, who got 27,749 votes (23.04%). Independent candidate Jiten Gogoi stood third with 5,550 votes (4.61%).