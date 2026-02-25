Bihpuria Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Bihpuria Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 109 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Bihpuria Assembly constituency comes under the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan won the seat by defeating Bhupen Kumar Borah of the Congress party with a margin of 1,01,78 votes.

Bihpuria Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,22,161 voters in the Bihpuria constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,878 were male and 60,280 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1003 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihpuria in 2021 was 741 (725 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bihpuria constituency was 1,09,695. Out of this, 55,447 voters were male, 54,056 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 192 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihpuria in 2016 was 398 (312 men and 86 women).

Bihpuria Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Bihpuria Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Bihpuria will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Bihpuria Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Bihpuria Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan won the Bihpuria seat with a margin of 1,01,78 votes (8.42%). He polled 58,979 votes with a vote share of 48.53%. He defeated Congress candidate Bhupen Kumar Borah, who got 48,801 votes (40.16%). ASMJTYP candidate Achyut Saikia (MADHAB) stood third with 6,510 votes (5.36%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Debananda Hazarika won the Bihpuria seat with a margin of 26,187 votes (23.87%). He polled 66,563 votes with a vote share of 60.68%. Congress candidate Bhupen Kumar Borah got 40,376 votes (36.81%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 834 votes (0.76%).

Bihpuria Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan (BJP)

2016: Debananda Hazarika (BJP)

2011: Bhupen Kumar Borah (Congress)

2006: Bhupen Kumar Borah (Congress)

2001: Premadhar Borah (Independent)

1996: Kesharam Borah (AGP)

1991: Borgaram Deori (Congress)

1985: Kesharam Borah (Independent)

1983: Borgoram Deori (Congress)

1978: Premadhar Borah (Independent)

Bihpuria Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bihpuria Assembly constituency was 1,20,712 or 79.82 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,09,694 or 83.31 per cent.