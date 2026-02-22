Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress chief, joins BJP as CM Himanta extends wishes

New Delhi:

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati. Borah formally joined the BJP at a programme held at the Assam BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan. Former Congress worker Sanju Bora also entered the saffron party along with him.

Bora had tendered his resignation on February 16, which the Congress high command did not accept. The resignation prompted senior leaders — including Rahul Gandhi — to reach out to him. Although he initially sought time to reconsider, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later visited his residence and announced that Bora would join the BJP on February 22. The 126-member Assam Assembly is likely to go to the polls in March-April.

Himanta extends his wishes to Borah on joining BJP

Meanwhile, the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his wishes to Borah on joining the saffron party. "Today, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora has joined the BJP… Bhupen Bora made a significant contribution to the Congress and served the party for 30 years. From today, he begins a new chapter in his life. Upholding the BJP’s ‘Nation First’ policy, we will work together, and I extend my best wishes to Bhupen Bora for his new political journey," Sarma said.

Borah met Amit Shah two days before

Borah also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the state guest house in Guwahati on Friday. Borah met Shah in the presence of CM Himanta, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bora said the Chief Minister had asked him to call on Shah, describing it as a courtesy visit. He also claimed that by March 8, nearly 50 per cent of Congress members with “self-respect” and “nationalist” sentiments would join the BJP.

"There is a saying that politicians think about the next elections and a statesman about the future generations. After my conversation with him, I am assured that the future of the youth and the identity of the state can be safeguarded by a leader like him," Borah said.

Bhupen Borah resigns from Congress

In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the Congress and sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit. The CM had earlier said that the doors of the BJP are open for Borah, promising that he would help him win from a "safe seat" in the assembly polls.