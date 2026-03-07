Barpeta Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Barpeta:

The Barpeta Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 24 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Barpeta Assembly constituency comes under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Congress candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed won the seat by defeating AGP candidate Gunindra Nath Das with a margin of 44,719 votes (24.74%).

Barpeta Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,84,438 voters in the Barpeta constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,228 were male and 89,654 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1556 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barpeta was 1421 (1395 men and 25 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Barpeta constituency was 1,63,154. Out of this, 84,634 voters were male, 78,185 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 335 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barpeta in 2016 was 327 (223 men and 104 women).

Barpeta Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Barpeta Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Barpeta will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Barpeta Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Barpeta Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhuban Pegu won the Barpeta seat with a margin of 44,719 votes (24.74%). He polled 1,11,083 votes with a vote share of 61.04%. He defeated AGP candidate Gunindra Nath Das, who got 66,364 votes (36.47%). NOTA stood third with 1,727 votes (0.95%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Gunindra Nath Das won the Barpeta seat with a margin of 5,810 votes (3.56%). He polled 63,563 votes with a vote share of 38.96%. Congress candidate A Rahim Ahmed got 57,753 votes (35.40%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Abdur Rahim Khan stood third with 37,697 votes (23.11%).

Barpeta Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Abdur Rahim Ahmed (Congress)

2016: Gunindra Nath Das (AGP)

2011: Abdur Rahim Khan (AIUDF)

2006: Gunindra Nath Das (AGP)

2001: Ismail Hussain (Congress)

1996: Ismail Hussain (AIIC-T)

1991: Ismail Hussain (Congress)

1985: Kumar Deepak Das (Independent)

1983: Ismail Hussain (Independent)

1978: A Latif (Independent)

Barpeta Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Barpeta Assembly constituency was 1,80,265 or 88.27 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,63,152 or 89.95 per cent.