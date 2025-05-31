Assam weather: Multiple landslides kill five in Kamrup district amid heavy rains, flooding Assam weather: Nearly 2,000 people have been affected, though no camps or relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit urban areas till now. One ‘ring bandh’ (a type of dyke) has been breached under the North Lakhimpur revenue circle.

Guwahati:

At least five people, including children, lost their lives in multiple landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district over the past 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed. In its preliminary report released at 9:00 am on Saturday (May 31), ASDMA stated that urban flooding has affected three districts- Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Cachar-impacting five revenue circles and over 10,150 people.

Three separate landslide incidents were reported in Guwahati. The ASDMA has cautioned that ongoing downpours in the region are likely to cause further waterlogging, traffic disruptions, tree falls, and an elevated risk of localised landslides.

Several parts of Guwahati were severely affected by waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

Here is the list of areas-

Rukminigaon Beltola Survey Hatigaon Geetanagar Anil Nagar Lakhimi Nagar Jatia Maligaon Panjabari

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the situation in a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan, stating that the condition remains critical. "The situation will remain the same tomorrow as well. The state government is closely monitoring developments. Due to intense rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, several regions are affected," CM Sarma said.

Educational institutions closed in Assam

In response to the ongoing crisis, the state government has announced that all government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) will receive special casual leave on Saturday. All schools and colleges will remain closed, and private establishments have been advised to implement appropriate measures. Residents voiced frustration over the recurring issue.

“It has been raining continuously for three to four days. Even light rainfall leads to waterlogging. The government should intervene and resolve this ongoing issue,” one local resident said. Another added, “Guwahati faces the same problem every monsoon. Vehicles break down, and the fear of accidents or worse during waterlogging is constant.”

Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, aggravating the situation in Assam, especially in Guwahati, which has been hit by massive waterlogging. Flight services at Guwahati airport were affected on Friday (May 30) due to heavy rain and gusty winds.