Assam: Train services disrupted after suspected IED blast on railway track in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar:

Railway services in Lower Assam and parts of North Bengal were disrupted early Thursday after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a railway track near Kokrajhar. The blast occurred shortly after midnight, around five kilometres from Kokrajhar railway station towards Salakati.

Officials said the explosion damaged nearly three feet of the railway line, scattering metal fragments several metres away. Kokrajhar Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh confirmed that no casualties or derailments were reported.

“The damage was limited to a short portion of the track, which was promptly repaired. Train movement has resumed now,” he said.

Train operations partially halted

Train operations were halted overnight, affecting several services in Lower Assam and northern West Bengal until about 8 am. Railway and security personnel inspected the affected stretch before restoring full operations.

Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated that the blast occurred around 1 am when a goods train was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar.

"When a goods train was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which the train was stopped. On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers due to a suspected bomb blast," Sharma said.

“The track was restored at 5.25 am and normal train services resumed. Around eight trains underwent detention due to the incident,” he added.

Security heightened

Security has been tightened along the route, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible.