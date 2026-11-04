Assam's big crackdown on polygamy, multiple marriages to cost govt employees their jobs

Guwahati:

The Assam government has announced stringent action against government employees found practising polygamy, with dismissal from service and a ban on future government employment among the proposed penalties. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Assam Cabinet's decision on Tuesday (November 3), saying the new provision would apply to employees across religious communities.

The Cabinet has approved amendments to the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, to make polygamy a ground for dismissal from government service. Employees found guilty will not only lose their existing jobs but will also be disqualified from securing government employment in the future. "The Assam Cabinet has decided that if any Assam government employee is found to be polygamous, he or she will be dismissed from service," Sarma said while announcing the decision. The Chief Minister described the move as a significant change in the state's service rules, adding that strict disciplinary action would be taken against employees found violating the provision.

What did Himanta Biswa Sarma say about the new rule?

Explaining the Cabinet's decision, Sarma said the government had amended its service and disciplinary rules to introduce dismissal as a major penalty for employees found involved in polygamous marriages.

"Any government employee found guilty of polygamy will be dismissed from service. This will also be considered a disqualification for any future government employment. The Cabinet has added Section 6 to Rule 7 to incorporate this stringent punishment," he said. The amendment is intended to ensure that employees found guilty face consequences beyond the termination of their current service, effectively preventing them from joining government departments again.

Rule to cover employees from all religious communities

Sarma said the provision would apply uniformly to government employees belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other religious communities. The government has maintained that the disciplinary action will not be restricted to any particular religion. The Chief Minister also invoked the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while explaining the decision, arguing that the principle of uniformity would apply across communities.

However, there is an important legal distinction here. Although the Assam Assembly passed the Assam Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, in May, the legislation had been sent to the Centre for presidential assent. The state had also constituted a committee on October 30 to frame the rules required for its implementation. Therefore, the UCC should not be described as fully implemented in Assam at this stage.

Assam govt seeks CBI probe into devastating floods

In another major decision, the Assam Cabinet has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the devastating floods that affected Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in July this year.

The state government wants the central agency to investigate the exact reasons behind the floods and establish what led to the widespread destruction. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 3.

Sarma said the state government would write to the Centre within the next 10 days, formally requesting a CBI investigation. However, the final decision on whether the case will be handed over to the agency will rest with the Centre and the CBI. Clarifying the government's objective, the Chief Minister said the intention was to uncover the actual reasons behind the flooding rather than pursue any other agenda.

Also Read:

Five shot dead, several injured at hotel in Assam's Guwahati, one person arrested