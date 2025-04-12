Assam Rifles hosts symposium on Northeast India's future in Agartala Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Asian Confluence and CENJOWS, organised a high-level symposium in Agartala titled "Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond" to discuss development, connectivity, and security in the region.

In a significant initiative aimed at shaping the developmental roadmap for Northeast India, Assam Rifles organised a symposium titled "Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond" in Agartala on Thursday. The event, which focused on regional development and security, was graced by the Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, Shri N. Indrasena Reddy.

The symposium witnessed participation from a distinguished panel of experts, including scholars from leading academic institutions, diplomats, and defence veterans. Organised in collaboration with the Asian Confluence think tank and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the event underscored Assam Rifles’ commitment to the socio-economic progress of the region.

Deliberations on opportunities and challenges

Maj Gen Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), opened the discussions by highlighting the untapped potential of the North Eastern Region. The panel featured notable speakers such as Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, former High Commissioner to Bangladesh Amb Riva Ganguly Das, and Dr Prabir De, who addressed issues ranging from infrastructure and connectivity to strategic and policy challenges.

Security and regional vision

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, delivered the closing address, commending the symposium’s contributions and reflecting on the evolving security environment in the region.

Inclusive participation

The event attracted a diverse audience comprising security personnel, veterans, policymakers, academics, and community stakeholders, reflecting a collaborative effort to chart a shared vision for Northeast India’s future.