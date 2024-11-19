Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
BREAKING: Assam renames Karimganj district | Check its new name

'Sri Bhoomi' is a name endorsed by Rabindranath Tagore. It is also the name of several places in West Bengal. It is a prominent location in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 19:46 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting.

In a significant move, the Assam government has renamed Karimganj district as ‘Sri Bhoomi.’ Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting. This renaming follows a series of similar changes to village names in the state.

"Over a 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long standing demand of our people," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

 

 

