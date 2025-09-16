Assam on alert: IMD warns of very heavy rain, several regions faces waterlogging and landslide risk The IMD has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall across Assam over the next few days. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions against waterlogging, traffic disruptions and landslides. Several districts have already recorded heavy downpours, with Sonitpur topping the list at 14 cm.

Guwahati:

The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Assam over the next 2-3 days, including the Greater Guwahati area. Officials have warned that the downpour could worsen waterlogging, slow traffic movement and heighten the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas. Emergency systems have been put on alert to tackle any situation. According to DIPR Assam, "Following landslides and water blockage due to very heavy rainfall a few days ago, all residents of the State and Guwahati city are urged to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant." Meanwhile, daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been asked to plan their movements carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain.

Caution for vulnerable areas

Residents in low-lying and hillside regions have been advised to remain alert for possible flooding or landslides. Those living in risk-prone areas have been urged to keep essential supplies such as medicines and candles stocked. For assistance, people can reach out to ASDMA at 0361-1070, 0361-1079, or 0361-112, and DDMA at 0361-1077, as per officials.

IMD rainfall forecast for northeast

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at most places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 15 to 21. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rainfall from September 15 to 17 and again on September 20 and 21, with very heavy falls on September 15 and 16.

Heavy rainfall recorded in Assam

Several districts in Assam have been lashed by heavy rain in the past 24 hours, with records till 8:30 am IST on September 15. Sonitpur AWS in Sonitpur district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm. Sualkuchi ARG in Kamrup (Rural) and Chouldhuwaghat ARG in Lakhimpur each reported 11 cm. Sribhumi recorded 10 cm, while Dhemaji logged 9 cm. Other places, including B P Ghat in Sribhumi, Nahar Katia in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur ARG, North Lakhimpur/Lilabari in Lakhimpur, and Golaghat CWC in Golaghat, reported rainfall between 7 and 8 cm.

(With inputs from ANI)

