Assam govt plans to provide pulses, sugar through ration cards to stabilise price, says CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the first phase of distribution of new ration cards

Assam ration cards: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government is considering the provision of pulses and sugar through ration cards to help stabilize prices whenever there is a spike. During the day, Sarma launched the first phase of the distribution of new ration cards, covering 49 newly delineated assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister, who participated in a launch programme covering Jalukbari and Central Guwahati constituencies, affirmed the government's commitment to working for an inclusive society.

"Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the first phase of new ration card distribution in 49 newly designated assembly constituencies, reaffirming the government's commitment to uplifting vulnerable sections of society," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Each beneficiary to receive 5 kg of free rice

It said that by December, each beneficiary will receive 5 kg of free rice, ensuring food security for those in need. "HCM emphasised that the collective support and cooperation will continue to inspire the government's efforts to build a prosperous and inclusive society for all," the CMO added.

Speaking to reporters later, Sarma said the state government had decided in September to provide new ration cards to 20 lakh beneficiaries. "Today we are giving new ration cards to 7 lakh beneficiaries. Hopefully by December 28, about 18-19 lakh new beneficiaries will be covered," he said.

Other benefits with ration cards

With the ration cards now linked to Aadhaar numbers, other benefits such as medical insurance and subsidised LPG cylinders are also provided through them, with the aim of making the ration cards gradually become a 'family identity document', the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the government is discussing the idea of providing pulses and sugar through ration cards when the prices of these items increase, as it will help in price stabilisation. "I have asked our department minister Kaushik Rai to tour other states which have implemented it. We haven't tried it in Assam so far," he said, adding that states like Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh have been doing it.

Speaking on 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC), Sarma said, "It is an innovation of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The net result of the initiative is that if a particular family lives in two places within or outside the state, ration can be divided and drawn."

"It is through an Aadhaar-enabled, centrally governed portal and Assam is a part of it," he added.

'Govt is driven by the principles of Antyodaya'

Sarma, in a post on X, added, "Our Govt is driven by the principles of Antyodaya, where special emphasis is given to the needs of the poor and marginalised." "Karishma Kashyap is among the 40 divyang brothers & sisters who have been given ration cards today assuring them of free healthcare and foodgrains," he said, sharing a photograph of the wheelchair-bound beneficiary receiving the ration card.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of ration cards is part of the government's '12 days of development' initiative, which will benefit 12 lakh people. He said that in Assam, beneficiaries can avail of multiple benefits through ration card, which includes free foodgrains, free healthcare, subsidised LPG, assistance under Orunodoi scheme and free insurance.

"In this phase of extending ration cards to the people, another ~20 lakh people will be covered, encompassing 2/3rd of the state's population in this social security net," Sarma added.

