Assam govt lifts pending cases against Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals The Assam Cabinet has lifted all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals and announced bilingual government communication, sparking both relief and opposition.

In a historic decision, the Assam Cabinet has announced that it will lift all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in the Foreigners' Tribunals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Friday that the community members, who have long faced legal scrutiny over their citizenship status, will no longer carry the tag of 'D' (doubtful voters) or be considered foreigners.

The government’s move is a relief to the 28,000 individuals who had pending cases in the Foreigners' Tribunals across Assam. Sarma stated that the decision was driven by the recognition of the Koch Rajbongshis as an indigenous community, integral to the state's social and cultural fabric. "They are a poor community that has faced immense hardships over the years," Sarma remarked, underscoring that the government's step would end the long-standing legal battles.

The Foreigners' Tribunals, set up to determine whether a person is a foreigner or not under the Foreigners Act of 1946, have been a point of contention in Assam, especially for communities like the Koch Rajbongshis. With over 100 tribunals in the state, the process has often left many in a state of legal uncertainty.

Alongside this major move, the Assam Cabinet has also approved the implementation of bilingual government communication across the state from April 15, 2025. As part of this linguistic inclusivity drive, government notifications, laws, and directives will be available in English and Assamese. In regions like the Barak Valley and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), official communication will be published in Bengali and Bodo, respectively.

However, the state government's decision to grant the Koch Rajbongshi community protected status has sparked opposition from various tribal organisations. At a meeting in Sonapur on April 2, dissenting groups announced plans for a public awareness campaign, scheduled for April 8, urging intellectuals and community leaders to engage in discussions regarding the government's actions and their long-term impact.

This landmark decision marks a significant step in Assam's ongoing efforts to address issues of identity, citizenship, and linguistic diversity.

(PTI inputs)