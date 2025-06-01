Assam Floods: Toll reaches 10, over 4 lakh affected; Amit Shah talks to CM as rescue efforts ramp up Floods and landslides in Assam have claimed 10 lives, affected over 4 lakh people, and caused widespread damage, as rescue efforts continue amid heavy rainfall and river flooding.

Guwahati:

The flood and landslide situation in Assam continues to worsen, with the death toll reaching 10 as of Sunday, while over 4 lakh people remain impacted across more than 20 districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that seven major rivers are in spate, exacerbating the situation.

The Assam government has issued warnings for residents in low-lying and riverbank areas, as heavy rainfall continues in the state and neighboring regions, leading to an elevated risk of floods and landslides. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged citizens to remain alert, particularly in vulnerable zones.

Death toll and damage reports

Two additional deaths were reported over the last 24 hours—one each from Cachar and Sribhumi districts—bringing the death toll to 10. A major portion of the state continues to grapple with flooding and landslides.

The ASDMA’s latest bulletin mentioned that 364,046 individuals are affected in 56 revenue circles, spread across 764 villages in 19 districts. Cachar, the worst-hit district, has seen over 1 lakh people displaced, while Sribhumi and Nagaon are also severely impacted. More than 3,500 hectares of agricultural land have been submerged, and nearly 700 animals have been washed away.

In Guwahati, heavy rainfall has caused urban flooding, affecting over 41,000 residents. To aid the affected families, the state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the five people who died in landslides in the city in recent days.

Ongoing rescue and relief operations

Rescue operations are in full swing, with multiple agencies, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), involved in efforts to evacuate stranded individuals. In a remarkable rescue operation, 14 people trapped by rising waters in the Bomjir River, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, were airlifted by IAF personnel early Sunday.

“We coordinated with IAF and local authorities to evacuate the stranded individuals. Thankfully, all have been safely returned to their homes,” said Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

Additionally, several other rescue teams have been deployed across affected regions, with efforts focused on reaching people trapped in flooded areas, providing shelter, and delivering essential supplies.

Transportation and infrastructure disruptions

The ongoing floods have led to significant disruptions in transportation. Train services have been severely impacted, with four trains cancelled due to waterlogging over tracks. The Dullabcherra-Silchar and Silchar-Dullabcherra routes have been suspended for two days, and the Guwahati-Dullabcherra-Guwahati train service has been partially cancelled.

National Highway 17 in Kamrup district has also been overtopped due to the rising water levels, complicating traffic movement. Local authorities have been working on alternative routes to facilitate the flow of vehicles.

Meanwhile, ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli have been halted as the Brahmaputra River’s water level has risen sharply.

State and union government coordination

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the ongoing crisis. During the conversation, Shah offered the Union government’s full support for relief and rescue operations. Sarma assured that the state machinery was doing its best to manage the crisis and expressed gratitude for the central government's concern and assistance.

The CM also informed that rainfall in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh has been significant, which could cause further flooding in downstream areas. Rainfall measurements from various locations, including Silchar and Karimganj, have been notably high, intensifying the overall situation.

The road ahead

Authorities have advised people in flood-prone and low-lying areas to stay indoors and follow local advisories, as more rainfall is expected in the coming days. As the state braces for continued heavy rain, emergency measures are being strengthened to ensure that affected citizens receive timely relief.

The situation remains critical, and while rescue operations continue, the scale of the disaster means the full impact may take time to assess. Relief camps have been set up to house thousands of displaced individuals, and food, water, and medical supplies are being dispatched to affected districts.

With the floodwaters continuing to rise and more rainfall predicted, the situation remains precarious for the people of Assam. The state government, in coordination with the central agencies, is focusing on providing immediate relief, but experts warn that the coming days may be even more challenging. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official instructions to minimize further casualties.

The impact of this disaster highlights the vulnerability of Assam's flood-prone areas and the critical need for better infrastructure and disaster preparedness.