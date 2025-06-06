Assam Floods: Over 5.6 lakh affected, 70% of Pobitora Sanctuary submerged, toll reaches 21 Assam remains in a state of crisis with over 5.6 lakh people affected by severe flooding, claiming 21 lives and displacing thousands, while wildlife sanctuaries like Pobitora and Kaziranga face extensive damage.

Guwahati:

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with over 5.6 lakh people affected across 16 districts, according to the latest update from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday. The devastating floods and landslides have claimed 21 lives so far, with two additional deaths reported on Thursday alone.

Widespread flooding in affected areas

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 57 revenue circles and 1,406 villages across the state remain submerged, leaving 561,644 people grappling with the ongoing floods. Thousands have been displaced, with more than 41,000 individuals currently taking refuge in 175 relief camps. Additionally, 210 relief distribution centres have been set up to provide food and other essential supplies to the affected populations.

While there has been a slight improvement in the flood situation in Morigaon district, the district continues to face challenges, with 117 villages still submerged as of Friday. Despite the ongoing struggles, efforts to support the affected areas are in full swing, with continuous evacuation operations being conducted by the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and relief measures being provided to those in need.

In terms of infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has visited the flood-hit Barak Valley to assess the damage. Three districts in this southern part of Assam are among the worst affected, with roads severely damaged. CM Sarma has assured that the repair work for roads in the region will be completed before the upcoming festive season.

Impact on wildlife

Apart from the human toll, Assam’s wildlife has also suffered significant damage. Nearly 70% of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district has been inundated by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers. The floodwaters have forced rhinos and other wildlife to seek refuge on higher ground. To mitigate the crisis, the forest department has been providing food to the animals and increasing night patrols to prevent poaching. In addition, some elephants from the sanctuary have been relocated to Burha Mayong Hills to ensure their safety.

Similarly, the rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Kohora rivers have inundated large portions of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, endangering the park’s rich biodiversity.

Forecast and ongoing efforts

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted thunderstorms and lightning for several areas in Assam on Friday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively conducting evacuation operations in flood-affected areas, particularly in the Sribhumi district, where urban flooding remains a concern.

As the state braces for further challenges, the government is focused on relief operations while also safeguarding the region's endangered wildlife.