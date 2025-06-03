Assam floods: Over 5.35 lakh people affected in 22 districts, death toll rises to 11 | Top developments Assam floods: Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers, including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and Kushiyara were also above the red mark.

The Assam flood situation remained grim on Tuesday with over 5.35 lakh people affected in over 22 districts while the death toll went up to 11. Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.

Sribhumi is worst-hit district in Assam

More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population.

A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional. A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours.

Brahmaputra, Barak, Kopili flowing above danger level

Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers, including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening.

Embankments have been breached or affected at different places, besides damage to other infrastructure like roads, bridges, houses, electricity poles, etc.

PM Modi takes stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government. Sarma visited Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit, during the day, while the meteorological department issued a forecast of more rain in several parts of the city.

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed concern over the situation in most parts of North East and urged the people in the affected areas to take precautions and follow the advisories from local authorities.

While briefing PM Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

"A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.

Orange alert issued for four districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.

An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places.

In Guwahati, as part of ‘flood-free mission’ the authorities demolished the building of Institute of Cooperative Management to clear encroachment along a waterbody known as Silsako beel.

(With inputs from PTI)