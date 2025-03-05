Assam's Electronic City to be named after Ratan Tata: Himanta Biswa Sarma | Video Assam: Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

Assam: As a mark of recognition to the role of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group in the state's development, the Assam Cabinet on Tuesday decided to name the Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City.

"As a mark of recognition to the tremendous role and contribution of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards the state's development, #AssamCabinet has decided to name the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

He also addressed a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

"Today, we approved two MoUs which were signed in Advantage Assam 2.0 for setting up two universities in Assam - one in Sipajhar and another in Tinsukia and the bills will be tabled in the assembly," he said.

"Assam cabinet has today approved several bills which will be tabled in the Assam assembly, including a few new universities - Sivasagar University, North Lakhimpur University, Nagaon University, Swahid Kanaklata Baruah State University, Jagannath Barooah University, Gurucharan University and Bongaigaon University. The state government will table amendment bills so that the Vice Chancellors can be appointed soon. From now on, national security clearance will be needed to establish any private university in Assam," he added.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. Tata was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

