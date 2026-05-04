Assam Election Results: Congress wins 19 seats, 18 Muslim MLAs bring polarisation focus back

Guwahati:

Congress has won/ lead 21 seats in Assam assembly election, with most of the candidates are belonged to Muslim backgrounds. Congress's Aftab Uddin Mollah won from Jaleshwar seat by over 1.09 lakh votes.

Key constituencies and leading candidates

Parbat Jhora - Congress' Ashraful Islam Sheikh is leading from Parbat Jhora seat by 8,626 votes.

Gauripur - Congress' Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is leading from Gauripur by over 69,903 votes.

Dhubri - Congress' Baby Begum has won from Dhubri by 67,725 votes.

Birsing Jarua - Congress's Wazed Ali Choudhury is leading by 10,767 votes.

Mankachar - Congress' Mohibur Rohman has won from Mankachar by 52,859 votes.

Goalpara East - Congress' Abul Kalam Rasheed Ali is leading from Goalpara East by over 42,000 votes.

Congress's Nurul Islam has won from Srijangram, Chenga - Andur Rahim Ahmed, Pakabetbari - Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Chamaria - Rekibuddin Ahmed, Laharighat - Asif Mohammad Nazar, Rupahihat - Nirul Huda.

BJP wins

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP has crossed majority mark, winning/ leading in around 101 seats.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.