Jorhat election result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi loses his stronghold to BJP's Hitendra

Jorhat:

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi lost in Jorhat. Congress's Gaurav Gogoi lost in Jorhat. Congress' Gaurav Gogoi lost by over 23,000 (23,182) votes against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami who won from the seat securing 69,439 votes. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP has crossed majority mark, leading in 99 seats, while Congress is ahead in 25 seats. NDA has secured over 50 per cent votes.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.