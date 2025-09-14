Earthquake with magnitude 5.9 hits Assam; tremors felt in West Bengal Assam earthquake: The epicentre of the quake, which hit at a depth of 5 km, was in Udalguri, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Guwahati:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Assam on Sunday, with tremors being felt in West Bengal and in Bhutan, according to officials. It must be noted that Assam lies in a high-risk seismic zone and has seen frequent earthquakes in the past.

However, no loss of life or any damages have been reported so far. The epicentre of the quake, which hit at a depth of 5 km, was in Udalguri and had a latitude of 26.78 N and a longitude of 92.33 E, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In an 'X' (previously Twitter) post, Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal prayed for the safety of everyone and urged the people to stay alert following the earthquake. "Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!" he said.

Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah shared a video on 'X', showing the intensity of the earthquake. "An earthquake struck Guwahati today. Sharing a glimpse from my residence — this flower tub alone is enough to show how powerful the tremors were," he said.

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon.)