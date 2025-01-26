Assam CM hoists Tricolour in Dibrugarh, announces to make it second capital

Follow us on Image Source : X Assam CM hoists Tricolour in Dibrugarh

For the first time, Republic Day in Assam is celebrated in Dibrugarh as the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unfurled the National Flag in Khanikar Parade Ground in Eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh. CM on Sunday announced the district headquarters of Dibrugarh will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years. "Today is an important day in Dibrugarh's journey to become the second capital of Assam. For the first time, state celebrations are taking place in this historical city," CM Sarma said.

Assam Assembly to be built in Dibrugarh

CM further said from 2027, one session of the Assam assembly will take place in Dibrugarh every year. The government will construct a permanent building of Assam assembly in this city on the southern bank of Brahmaputra in Upper Assam. "From January 25 next year, the construction work for a permanent building of the Assam assembly will begin. In the next three years, Dibrugarh will become an important city in India," he said.

"Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years.

We will construct a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur and develop it as the cultural capital of Assam. Silchar will have a secretariat and chief secretary's office, thereby bridging the gap between Barak Valley and Guwahati," he added.

As part of the government's urbanisation plan, Tezpur and Silchar will also be developed along with Dibrugarh in the coming period, Sarma said. Last year, Sarma had opened the first CM secretariat outside the state capital in Dibrugarh town.

Himanta Sarma speaks on constitution

During the state celebrations of Republic Day in Assam, CM Sarma said India has a Constitution with the ethos of brotherhood and compassion, rising above narrow thinking.

"Article 17 is the foundation of an open society. Ambedkar's fight against untouchability was not only about Dalits, it was the soul of India. It inspired generations of India," he said.

Article 17 of the Constitution abolishes untouchability. "We are committed not to take India to the darkness of Emergency. We will take part in the journey to make India a developed nation by 2047," Sarma said.

(With PTI inputs)