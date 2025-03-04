Assam CM alleges Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi received 'wedding gift' from cash-for-job scam prime accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi received a wedding gift from 'cash-for-job' scam accused Rakesh Kumar Paul, calling it a case of corruption.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi received a wedding gift from Rakesh Kumar Paul, the prime accused in the 'cash-for-job' scam linked to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitments. The revelation was made in the state assembly during a discussion on the findings of a one-man inquiry commission led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma.

The commission had investigated irregularities in the conduct of the APSC’s Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) in 2013 and 2014, which took place during the Congress government’s tenure. The inquiry report was officially presented in the assembly on February 17.

During the assembly debate, CM Sarma stated that the report mentioned Rakesh Kumar Paul gifting jewelry to Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, during his wedding. "Prima facie, it is a case of corruption unless denied," Sarma remarked.

The chief minister further claimed that since Gaurav Gogoi had not denied the allegations, the matter could be considered an act of corruption. Later, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma accused Congress of devising a new method of corruption by disguising illegal proceeds as wedding gifts.

Tarun Gogoi's alleged role in APSC appointments

The commission’s report also highlighted that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had recommended Rakesh Kumar Paul’s appointment as a member of APSC, following which he was elevated to the position of chairman. Sarma alleged that the Congress party had a strategy for corruption and had "taught everyone this trick" of accepting illicit money as wedding gifts to avoid scrutiny.

BJP’s crackdown on corruption in APSC

Sarma underscored that under the BJP-led government, strict measures were taken to cleanse the APSC recruitment process, leading to the arrest of the chairman and all members involved in the scam. He stated that the government has since established a transparent system where recruitment is solely based on merit, unlike the Congress tenure, where ministers' relatives allegedly secured jobs through corrupt practices.

"For the first time in India's contemporary history, an entire public service commission's chairman and members were arrested. We took strong action to clean up the system, and today, all APSC recruitments are transparent," Sarma asserted.

He emphasised that under the BJP government, the recruitment process at all levels, from APSC posts to Grade IV jobs, had become fair and credible. He claimed that people's trust in government job recruitments had been restored and that students now believe they can secure jobs through merit alone.