Assam CID takes over investigation into HS exam paper leak, fresh exam dates under discussion The Assam Police CID has taken over the investigation into the recent HS first-year exam paper leaks, which led to the cancellation of several exams, amid ongoing concerns over the state's examination security.

The Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has officially taken over the investigation into the recent leak of the Higher Secondary (HS) first-year exam papers, plunging the state’s education system into controversy and prompting the cancellation of several exams. The leaked papers, which included Mathematics and Economics question sets, forced authorities to call off all HS first-year exams scheduled between March 24 and March 29.

The matter first surfaced when the Mathematics exam, originally planned for March 21, had to be rescheduled after the leak came to light. This prompted a series of actions from authorities, including instructions for institutions to return sealed packets of question papers. However, in a twist that deepened the crisis, investigations revealed that several institutions had already opened the sealed packets a day earlier, sparking serious concerns about the security of the examination process.

In light of these developments, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has called an urgent meeting at 11 AM today to discuss the next steps. During the meeting, the board is expected to finalize new exam dates for the affected students and address the preventive measures needed to avoid future paper leaks. The board's decisions will be crucial in determining the academic future of thousands of students whose exams have been disrupted.

The involvement of the CID marks a significant shift in the investigation. Authorities are now focused on tracking down those responsible for orchestrating the paper leak and improving the security protocols surrounding the state’s examination process. The leak has not only caused a major setback for students but has also raised alarms about the effectiveness of the existing security measures at exam centers.

Past incidents of exam paper leaks in Assam

This is not the first instance of a paper leak incident in Assam, as previous years have also witnessed similar controversies, highlighting systemic vulnerabilities. Some notable incidents include:

2017 HSLC Paper Leak : In 2017, a leak of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) English paper caused significant unrest across the state. The incident led to protests from students and parents alike, and investigations revealed that the leak had been orchestrated by individuals who had access to the paper prior to its distribution.

: In 2017, a leak of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) English paper caused significant unrest across the state. The incident led to protests from students and parents alike, and investigations revealed that the leak had been orchestrated by individuals who had access to the paper prior to its distribution. 2018 HSLC Math Paper Leak : The 2018 HSLC exam saw another paper leak, this time involving the Mathematics paper. It was discovered that the question paper had been circulating on social media platforms hours before the exam, leading to a nationwide debate on the lack of examination security.

: The 2018 HSLC exam saw another paper leak, this time involving the Mathematics paper. It was discovered that the question paper had been circulating on social media platforms hours before the exam, leading to a nationwide debate on the lack of examination security. 2020 HS Paper Leak Incident: In 2020, an Economics paper was leaked just a few hours before the exam in several districts of Assam. The scandal triggered an official inquiry, and several officials were temporarily suspended while the education board re-evaluated its exam protocols.

In each of these cases, authorities promised a thorough investigation and better security measures, but the recurrence of these leaks indicates that the system is still grappling with vulnerabilities in its exam security protocols. The ASSEB's upcoming decisions and the CID's investigation will likely be pivotal in determining how the state addresses these ongoing concerns and how it can restore confidence among students, parents, and the public.