Assam cabinet approves Bill to ban polygamy, victims to get compensation, convicts may face imprisonment Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state cabinet has approved a Bill to ban polygamy and the Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025' which will be tabled in the assembly on November 25.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state cabinet has approved a Bill to ban polygamy and added that as part of the bill, convicts may face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. However, there may be some exceptions for the Sixth Schedule areas.

Know all about Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025

"The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. The Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'. It will be tabled in the assembly on November 25," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, the Assam chief minister said the state government will create a new fund to compensate the women victims of polygamy so that they do not face hardship in continuing with their lives.

Convicts may face rigorous imprisonment of seven years

Sarma said that if an accused is convicted of polygamy, he may face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years.

"We have also decided to create a fund to give compensation to the victim women. The government will help with financial support in the required cases so that no woman faces hardship in her life," he added.

"Polygamy is prohibited in respect of the person who shall not marry if he has a living spouse or is not legally separated from the other spouse by following due procedure of law or is a party to a marriage which is not yet dissolved or annulled by a decree of divorce. The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, further seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardship due to polygamous marriage. To save the society from the scourge of such practices, this Bill has been framed with the avowed objective to streamline the society," the Assam Chief Minister said in a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The Assam cabinet accorded the administrative approval for the first phase of the work "Construction of State-of-the-Art Judicial Township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati" amounting to Rs 478.78 crore.

"The High Court Complex Development (Phase-I) is primarily focused on the establishment of a comprehensive High Court Complex in which all the buildings are connected with bridges, which will serve as the apex judicial hub of the region. Key components include - High Court Building (G+4), High Court Bar Building (G+6), High Court Office Building (G+6)," the Chief Minister said.

Cabinet approves Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025-30

The State Cabinet has approved the "Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025-30", marking a significant step toward positioning Assam as one of India's leading hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation in the next 5 years. The total financial implication for a period of 5 years is Rs. 397 crore.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read:

Spectacular air show in Guwahati celebrates 93rd Indian Air Force Day with Suryakiran flying display