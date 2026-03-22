Assam Assembly polls: Congress releases fifth list of seven candidates; announces all 100 names

Guwahati:

The Congress Party on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, featuring seven names. With this announcement, the grand old party has now declared candidates for a total of 100 seats.

List of candidates announced by Congress

Joseph Hasda- Gossaigaon seat

Birkhang Boro- Dotma seat

Rajat Kanti Saha- Bijni seat

Anchula Gwara Daimary- Bhergaon seat

Narayan Adhikari- Mazbat seat

Nirmal Langthasa- Haflong seat

Amar Chand Jain- Katigorah seat

Congress forges six-party alliance

Earlier, the Congress party announced that it will enter the upcoming Assam Assembly elections as part of an alliance with five other parties. The decision was shared on Saturday by Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.

According to Gogoi, the party plans to contest 100 out of the total 126 constituencies in the state. The remaining seats will be left for its alliance partners as part of the seat-sharing arrangement.

"There is an alliance of six opposition parties in Assam - Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Assam Congress will field its candidates in 100 seats... We are hopeful that the anti-BJP votes will not get divided and we will remove the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government," he said.

Gogoi will himself contest the election from the Jorhat assembly constituency.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly elections. Polling in the state will be held on April 9, while the counting of votes is set for May 4. With the declaration of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect.