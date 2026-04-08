Assam Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Guwahati:

The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in a single phase, making it one of the most significant political events of the year. Voting across all 126 constituencies is scheduled for April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4. The Election Commission of India has announced the complete poll schedule, including nomination and counting timelines.

More than 2.4 crore eligible voters are expected to take part in the election, which will determine the next government in the state. The Assam Legislative Assembly comprises 126 seats, and a party or alliance must secure at least 64 seats to form a majority.

The contest is set to centre around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his challenger, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is looking to return to power.

Assam assembly elections 2026: Key candidates

A total of 722 candidates are contesting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, including several high profile leaders from across the political spectrum.

Among the prominent contenders are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Badruddin Ajmal, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and senior ministers Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal. Also in the fray are Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and includes the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples' Front.

The opposition alliance comprises the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Complete list of Assam assembly contituencies voting on April 9

Constituency number Constituency name 1 Gossaigaon 2 Dotma (ST) 3 Kokrajhar 4 Baokhungri 5 Parbatjhora 6 Golakganj 7 Gauripur 8 Dhubri 9 Birsing Jarua 10 Bilasipara 11 Mankachar 12 Jaleshwar 13 Goalpara West (ST) 14 Goalpara East 15 Dudhnai (ST) 16 Abhayapuri 17 Srijangram 18 Bongaigaon 19 Sidli-Chirang (ST) 20 Bijni 21 Bhowanipur-Sorbhog 22 Mandia 23 Barpeta 24 Sarukhetri 25 Chenga 26 Boko 27 Chaygaon 28 Palasbari 29 Jalukbari 30 Dispur 31 Gauhati East 32 Gauhati West 33 Hajo 34 Kamalpur 35 Rangia 36 Tamulpur 37 Nalbari 38 Barkhetry 39 Dharmapur 40 Barama (ST) 41 Chapaguri (ST) 42 Panery 43 Kalaigaon 44 Sipajhar 45 Mangaldoi 46 Dalgaon 47 Udalguri (ST) 48 Majbat 49 Dhekiajuli 50 Barchalla 51 Tezpur 52 Rangapara 53 Sootea 54 Biswanath 55 Gohpur 56 Behali 57 Lakhimpur 58 Dhakuakhana (ST) 59 Dhemaji (ST) 60 Jonai (ST) 61 Moran 62 Dibrugarh 63 Lahowal 64 Duliajan 65 Tingkhong 66 Naharkatia 67 Chabua 68 Tinsukia 69 Digboi 70 Margherita 71 Doomdooma 72 Sadiya 73 Majuli (ST) 74 Titabor 75 Mariani 76 Jorhat 77 Teok 78 Amguri 79 Nazira 80 Mahmara 81 Sonari 82 Thowra 83 Sibsagar 84 Bihpuria 85 Naoboicha 86 Lakhimpur West 87 North Lakhimpur 88 Morigaon 89 Jagiroad (ST) 90 Laharighat 91 Raha (SC) 92 Nagaon 93 Barhampur 94 Samaguri 95 Kaliabor 96 Rupahihat 97 Dhing 98 Batadraba 99 Hojai 100 Lumding 101 Bokajan (ST) 102 Howraghat (ST) 103 Diphu (ST) 104 Baithalangso (ST) 105 Haflong (ST) 106 Silchar 107 Sonai 108 Dholai (SC) 109 Udharbond 110 Lakhipur 111 Barkhola 112 Katigorah 113 Karimganj North 114 Karimganj South 115 Badarpur 116 Hailakandi 117 Algapur 118 Katlicherra 119 Patharkandi 120 Ratabari (SC) 121 Patherkandi 122 Ramkrishna Nagar 123 Karimganj West 124 South Karimganj 125 Borkhola 126 Silchar East

Also read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9