Assam Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in a single phase, making it one of the most significant political events of the year. Voting across all 126 constituencies is scheduled for April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4. The Election Commission of India has announced the complete poll schedule, including nomination and counting timelines.
More than 2.4 crore eligible voters are expected to take part in the election, which will determine the next government in the state. The Assam Legislative Assembly comprises 126 seats, and a party or alliance must secure at least 64 seats to form a majority.
The contest is set to centre around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his challenger, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is looking to return to power.
Assam assembly elections 2026: Key candidates
A total of 722 candidates are contesting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, including several high profile leaders from across the political spectrum.
Among the prominent contenders are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Badruddin Ajmal, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and senior ministers Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal. Also in the fray are Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and includes the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples' Front.
The opposition alliance comprises the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
Complete list of Assam assembly contituencies voting on April 9
|Constituency number
|Constituency name
|1
|Gossaigaon
|2
|Dotma (ST)
|3
|Kokrajhar
|4
|Baokhungri
|5
|Parbatjhora
|6
|Golakganj
|7
|Gauripur
|8
|Dhubri
|9
|Birsing Jarua
|10
|Bilasipara
|11
|Mankachar
|12
|Jaleshwar
|13
|Goalpara West (ST)
|14
|Goalpara East
|15
|Dudhnai (ST)
|16
|Abhayapuri
|17
|Srijangram
|18
|Bongaigaon
|19
|Sidli-Chirang (ST)
|20
|Bijni
|21
|Bhowanipur-Sorbhog
|22
|Mandia
|23
|Barpeta
|24
|Sarukhetri
|25
|Chenga
|26
|Boko
|27
|Chaygaon
|28
|Palasbari
|29
|Jalukbari
|30
|Dispur
|31
|Gauhati East
|32
|Gauhati West
|33
|Hajo
|34
|Kamalpur
|35
|Rangia
|36
|Tamulpur
|37
|Nalbari
|38
|Barkhetry
|39
|Dharmapur
|40
|Barama (ST)
|41
|Chapaguri (ST)
|42
|Panery
|43
|Kalaigaon
|44
|Sipajhar
|45
|Mangaldoi
|46
|Dalgaon
|47
|Udalguri (ST)
|48
|Majbat
|49
|Dhekiajuli
|50
|Barchalla
|51
|Tezpur
|52
|Rangapara
|53
|Sootea
|54
|Biswanath
|55
|Gohpur
|56
|Behali
|57
|Lakhimpur
|58
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|59
|Dhemaji (ST)
|60
|Jonai (ST)
|61
|Moran
|62
|Dibrugarh
|63
|Lahowal
|64
|Duliajan
|65
|Tingkhong
|66
|Naharkatia
|67
|Chabua
|68
|Tinsukia
|69
|Digboi
|70
|Margherita
|71
|Doomdooma
|72
|Sadiya
|73
|Majuli (ST)
|74
|Titabor
|75
|Mariani
|76
|Jorhat
|77
|Teok
|78
|Amguri
|79
|Nazira
|80
|Mahmara
|81
|Sonari
|82
|Thowra
|83
|Sibsagar
|84
|Bihpuria
|85
|Naoboicha
|86
|Lakhimpur West
|87
|North Lakhimpur
|88
|Morigaon
|89
|Jagiroad (ST)
|90
|Laharighat
|91
|Raha (SC)
|92
|Nagaon
|93
|Barhampur
|94
|Samaguri
|95
|Kaliabor
|96
|Rupahihat
|97
|Dhing
|98
|Batadraba
|99
|Hojai
|100
|Lumding
|101
|Bokajan (ST)
|102
|Howraghat (ST)
|103
|Diphu (ST)
|104
|Baithalangso (ST)
|105
|Haflong (ST)
|106
|Silchar
|107
|Sonai
|108
|Dholai (SC)
|109
|Udharbond
|110
|Lakhipur
|111
|Barkhola
|112
|Katigorah
|113
|Karimganj North
|114
|Karimganj South
|115
|Badarpur
|116
|Hailakandi
|117
|Algapur
|118
|Katlicherra
|119
|Patharkandi
|120
|Ratabari (SC)
|121
|Patherkandi
|122
|Ramkrishna Nagar
|123
|Karimganj West
|124
|South Karimganj
|125
|Borkhola
|126
|Silchar East
Also read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9