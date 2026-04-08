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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The northeastern state of Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 on 126 assembly seats and the results will be declared on May 4. A total of 722 are in the fray this time with 2.4 crore set to seal their electoral fate.

Assam assmebly elections 2026
Assam assmebly elections 2026 Image Source : ANI
Guwahati:

The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in a single phase, making it one of the most significant political events of the year. Voting across all 126 constituencies is scheduled for April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4. The Election Commission of India has announced the complete poll schedule, including nomination and counting timelines.

More than 2.4 crore eligible voters are expected to take part in the election, which will determine the next government in the state. The Assam Legislative Assembly comprises 126 seats, and a party or alliance must secure at least 64 seats to form a majority.

The contest is set to centre around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his challenger, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is looking to return to power.

Assam assembly elections 2026: Key candidates

A total of 722 candidates are contesting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, including several high profile leaders from across the political spectrum.

Among the prominent contenders are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Badruddin Ajmal, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and senior ministers Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal. Also in the fray are Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and includes the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples' Front.

The opposition alliance comprises the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Complete list of Assam assembly contituencies voting on April 9

Constituency number    Constituency name       
1 Gossaigaon
2 Dotma (ST)
3 Kokrajhar
4 Baokhungri
5 Parbatjhora
6 Golakganj
7 Gauripur
8 Dhubri
9 Birsing Jarua
10 Bilasipara
11 Mankachar
12 Jaleshwar
13 Goalpara West (ST)
14 Goalpara East
15 Dudhnai (ST)
16 Abhayapuri
17 Srijangram
18 Bongaigaon
19 Sidli-Chirang (ST)
20 Bijni
21 Bhowanipur-Sorbhog
22 Mandia
23 Barpeta
24 Sarukhetri
25 Chenga
26 Boko
27 Chaygaon
28 Palasbari
29 Jalukbari
30 Dispur
31 Gauhati East
32 Gauhati West
33 Hajo
34 Kamalpur
35 Rangia
36 Tamulpur
37 Nalbari
38 Barkhetry
39 Dharmapur
40 Barama (ST)
41 Chapaguri (ST)
42 Panery
43 Kalaigaon
44 Sipajhar
45 Mangaldoi
46 Dalgaon
47 Udalguri (ST)
48 Majbat
49 Dhekiajuli
50 Barchalla
51 Tezpur
52 Rangapara
53 Sootea
54 Biswanath
55 Gohpur
56 Behali
57 Lakhimpur
58 Dhakuakhana (ST)
59 Dhemaji (ST)
60 Jonai (ST)
61 Moran
62 Dibrugarh
63 Lahowal
64 Duliajan
65 Tingkhong
66 Naharkatia
67 Chabua
68 Tinsukia
69 Digboi
70 Margherita
71 Doomdooma
72 Sadiya
73 Majuli (ST)
74 Titabor
75 Mariani
76 Jorhat
77 Teok
78 Amguri
79 Nazira
80 Mahmara
81 Sonari
82 Thowra
83 Sibsagar
84 Bihpuria
85 Naoboicha
86 Lakhimpur West
87 North Lakhimpur
88 Morigaon
89 Jagiroad (ST)
90 Laharighat
91 Raha (SC)
92 Nagaon
93 Barhampur
94 Samaguri
95 Kaliabor
96 Rupahihat
97 Dhing
98 Batadraba
99 Hojai
100 Lumding
101 Bokajan (ST)
102 Howraghat (ST)
103 Diphu (ST)
104 Baithalangso (ST)
105 Haflong (ST)
106 Silchar
107 Sonai
108 Dholai (SC)
109 Udharbond
110 Lakhipur
111 Barkhola
112 Katigorah
113 Karimganj North
114 Karimganj South
115 Badarpur
116 Hailakandi
117 Algapur
118 Katlicherra
119 Patharkandi
120 Ratabari (SC)
121 Patherkandi
122 Ramkrishna Nagar
123 Karimganj West
124 South Karimganj
125 Borkhola
126 Silchar East

Also read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

 
 

 

 

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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Polls Assembly Election 2026 Congress BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma Gaurav Gogoi
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