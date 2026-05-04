Assam Assembly Election Results: How AGP and BPF emerge key to BJP's electoral outcome

Guwahati:

The story of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections lies in the grit of the regional allies of the BJP. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dominated the general elections and they owe a massive debt to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). These two parties acted as the electoral bedrock that allowed the alliance to sweep through the Brahmaputra Valley and the Bodoland heartland.

The AGP’s Resurgence in the Valley

AGP’s influence at one point looked waning, but the 2026 numbers offered a reality check. The party displayed a clinical efficiency in its traditional pockets. In Dimoria, Dr Tapan Das steamrolled the competition, pulling in 116,058 votes and securing a staggering margin of 65,385.

Similarly, the party’s veteran face, Atul Bora, held the fort in Bokakhat. Polling 80,987 votes with a lead of over 60,000, Bora proved that the AGP’s brand of regionalism still hits home with the local electorate. Apart from that, Jibesh Roy (Bilasipara), Diptimayee Choudhary (Bongaigaon), Dipak Kumar Das (Barpeta), Dharmeshwar Roy (Bajali), Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor), Prithiraj Rava (Tezpur) and Bikash Saikia (Teok).

BPF: The Bodoland Powerhouse

Over in the Bodoland region, the BPF turned the tide in favour of the alliance. Their return to the NDA fold proved to be a masterstroke. The margins tell the story of a clean sweep as Thaneswar Basumatary in Manas and Charan Boro in Mazbat both secured victories with margins exceeding 47,000 and 55,000 votes, respectively. In Udalguri, Rihon Daimari continued his winning streak, further cementing the BPF as the undisputed voice of the region.

Why it Matters

The 2026 results make it clear that one cannot govern Assam from a distance. By empowering regional partners like the AGP and BPF, the NDA has managed to bridge the gap between national policy and local identity. These partners provided the "grassroots muscle" that turned a competitive race into a landslide. As the next government takes shape, the influence of these regional kingmakers will be felt in every cabinet decision, proving that in Assam, the regional pride is still the ultimate political currency.