Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is leading in Kokrajhar, Gauripur, Mankachar, Golaghat?

Guwahati:

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP has crossed majority mark in trends, leading in 100 seats, NDA secured over 50 per cent of votes. Congress is ahead in 25 seats.

Assam Election Result 2026: Constituency-wise results

Who is leading in Kokrajhar?

Bodoland Peoples Front's Sewli Mohilary is leading from Kokrajhar seat by 4,828 seats. As per Election commission of India (ECI), Sewli Mohilary bagged 14,441 votes, United People's Party's Lawrence Islary - 9,613 votes, Congress's Manik Chandra Brahma - 1,445 seats.

Who is leading in Gauripur?

Congress's Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar is leading from Gauripur by over 17,000 (17,525) seats. As per ECI, after fifth round of counting, Congress's Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar bagged 30,283 seats, AIUDF's Nizanur Rahman - 12,758 seats.

Who is leading in Mankachar?

Congress's Mohibur Rohman is leading by over 34,000 seats (34,638) seats after the tenth round of counting, as per ECI. Congress's Mohibur Rohman has bagged 63,022 seats, Asom Gana Parishad's Zabed Islam - 28,384 seats.

Who is ahead in Golaghat?

BJP's Ajanta Neog is leading by over 25,000 votes in Golaghat, after round 12, as per ECI. BJP's Ajanta Neog has secured 63,108 votes, Congress's Bitupan Saikia - 37,262 votes.

Who is ahead in New Guwahati?

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is leading by over 34,000 seats from New Guwahati, after 11th round of counting, as per ECI. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has secured 62,144 votes, Congress's Santanu Bora - 27,772 votes.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition consisted of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M) secured 43.7 per cent vote, just a marginal difference with NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.

Also Read : Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP+ allies leading in 99 seats, Himanta takes massive lead