Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Upper vs Lower Assam; Who is ahead - BJP, Congress

Guwahati:

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA is set to form government in Assam, the saffron party is currently leading in 98 seats, while Congress is ahead in 26 seats.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP vs Congress - who is ahead in Upper Assam

Upper Assam which consists of 35 seats is majorly a BJP dominant region. The key constituencies in Upper Assam are - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Titabor, Tinsukia, Sibsagar, Golaghat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Khowang.

BJP's Prasanta Phukan leads from Dibrugarh

BJP's Prasanta Phukan is leading from Dibrugarh by over 47,000 votes (47,753). As per ECI, after the 11th round of counting, BJP has secured 69,559 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad's Mainak Patra bagged 21,806 seats.

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi is trailing

BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami is leading by over 19,000 (19,725) votes against Congress's Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat. BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami has bagged 59,755 votes, Congress's Gaurav Gogoi - 40,030 votes, after 12th round of counting, as per ECI.

BJP leads in Titabor

BJP's Dhiraj Gowala is leading by over 10,000 seats in Titabor, as per ECI trends after 14th rounds. BJP's Dhiraj Gowala has secured 43,300 votes, Congress's Pran Kurmi - 32,364 votes.

Tinsukia election result trends: BJP's Pulok Gohain in comfortable positions

BJP's Pulok Gohain is leading by over 22,000 votes (22,341) seats from Tinsukia. BJP's Pulok Gohain secured 44,601 votes, Congress's Devid Phukan - 22,260 votes.

Sibsagar: Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi is leading

Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi is leading by 6,837 votes from Sibsagar. Akhil Gogoi bagged 33,736 votes, while BJP's Kushal Dowari is trailing, secured 26,899 votes, after the eighth round of counting, as per ECI.

Golaghat election result trends: BJP's Ajanta Neog takes massive lead

BJP's Ajanta Neog is leading by over 25,000 votes in Golaghat, after round 12, as per ECI. BJP's Ajanta Neog has secured 63,108 votes, Congress's Bitupan Saikia - 37,262 votes.

Majuli: BJP's Bhuban Gam wins from Majuli

BJP's Bhuban Gam won from Majuli seat, Bhuban secured 78,324 votes, while Congress' Indraneel Pegu got 43,024 votes.

Dhemaji: BJP's Ranoj Pegu wins

BJP's Ranoj Pegu has secured a comfortable win from Dhemaji seat. BJP's Ranoj has obtained 83,649 votes, while Congress' Sailen Sonowal got 51,420 votes.

Khowang: BJP is leading

BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi is leading from Khowang seat by over 7,700 votes. BJP's Chakradhar bagged 58,038 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi secured 50,257 votes, as per ECI.

Lower Assam: Key constituencies and results

Lower Assam has key constituencies - Jalukbari and Guwahati central, Dhubri, Bodoland constituencies - Kokrajhar (ST), Gossaigaon, Parbatjhora, and Tamulpur.

Jalukbari: BJP's Himanta takes comfortable lead against Congress' Bidisha

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is at present in comfortable position against Congress' Bidisha Neog. Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading by over 63,000 votes after 13th round of counting, as per ECI.

Guwahati central: BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading

BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading by over 52,200 votes, after 13 rounds of counting, as per ECI. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta has bagged 84,775 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Kunki Chowdhury has obtained 32,484 votes.

Dhubri: Congress' Baby Begum is winning

Congress' Baby Begum is leading from Dhubri seat; the Congress candidate bagged 65,093 votes. BJP's Uttam Prasad is trailing by over 25,600 votes, the BJP candidate bagged 39,444 votes.

Kokrajhar: Bodoland Peoples Front is leading

Bodoland Peoples Front's Sewli Mohilary is leading from Kokrajhar seat. Bodoland Peoples Front candidate Sewli Mohilary has bagged 63,483 votes, while United People's Party, Liberal's Lawrence Islary secured 31,620 votes, after 12th round of counting, as per ECI.

Gossaigaon: BPF is winning

Bodoland Peoples Front's Sabharam Basumatary is leading by 20,831 votes, after the ninth round of counting, as per ECI. Sabharam Basumatary bagged 36,151 votes, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Phedricson Hansdak has obtained 15,320 votes, as per ECI.

Also Read : Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP gets majority; leads in 81, wins 9 seats