Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: How minority votes influence verdict in Lower Assam and Barak Valley?

Guwahati:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NDA's alliance - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front has won the trust of minorities in Assam as most of the seats in minority dominated Lower Assam constituencies and Barak Valley won by NDA alliance.

Lower Assam

Lower Assam: Key constituencies and results

Lower Assam has key constituencies - Jalukbari and Guwahati central, Dhubri, Bodoland constituencies - Kokrajhar (ST), Gossaigaon, Parbatjhora, and Tamulpur.

Jalukbari: BJP's Himanta wins

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma has won from Jalukbari by over 89,000 votes. Congress' Bidisha Neog has lost by over 80,000 votes, she secured 31,951 votes, as per ECI.

Guwahati central: BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading

BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading by over 52,200 votes, after 13 rounds of counting, as per ECI. BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta has bagged 84,775 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Kunki Chowdhury has obtained 32,484 votes.

Dhubri: Congress' Baby Begum is winning

Congress' Baby Begum is leading from Dhubri seat; the Congress candidate bagged 65,093 votes. BJP's Uttam Prasad is trailing by over 25,600 votes, the BJP candidate bagged 39,444 votes.

Kokrajhar: Bodoland Peoples Front is leading

Bodoland Peoples Front's Sewli Mohilary is leading from Kokrajhar seat. Bodoland Peoples Front candidate Sewli Mohilary has bagged 63,483 votes, while United People's Party, Liberal's Lawrence Islary secured 31,620 votes, after 12th round of counting, as per ECI.

Gossaigaon: BPF is winning

Bodoland Peoples Front's Sabharam Basumatary is leading by 20,831 votes, after the ninth round of counting, as per ECI. Sabharam Basumatary bagged 36,151 votes, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Phedricson Hansdak has obtained 15,320 votes, as per ECI.

Parbatjhora

Congress' Ashraful Islam Sheikh has won from Parbatjhora constituency. Ashraful has bagged 69,417 votes, Bodoland Peoples Front's Rezaul Karim obtained 62,085 votes.

Tamulpur

BJP's Biswajit Daimary has won by over 26,000 votes from Tamulpur. BJP's Biswajit Daimary has bagged 89,308 votes. While United People's Party, Liberal's Pramod Boro has bagged over 62,000 seats.

Barak Valley

Barak Valley is the minority dominated areas of Assam; consisting of key constituencies of Silchar, Sonai, Udharbond, Lakhipur, Barkhola, Katigorah, Dholai in Cachar, Hailakandi - Hailakandi, Algapur-Katlichera, Karimganj - Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Patharkandi, Ram Krishna Nagar (SC).

Silchar

BJP's Rajdeep Roy has won from Silchar constituency with over 52,000 votes. Rajdeep secured over a lakh vote, while Congress' Abhijit Paul secured around 54,000 votes.

Sonai

Congress' Aminul Haque Laskar is leading by over 20,000 seats against AGP's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.

Udharbond

BJP's Rajdeep Goala won from Udharbond by over 55,000 votes. Congress' Ajit Singh lost, secured 47,867 votes.

Lakhipur

BJP's Kaushik Rai won from Lakhipur by over 99,000 votes. Kaushik Rai bagged 1.25 lakh (1,25,302) votes, Congress' Santi Kumar Singha secured 25,901 votes.

Borkhola

BJP's Kishor Nath won from Borkhola by over 36,000 votes. BJP's Kishor Nath secured 1,02,775 votes, Congress' Amit Kumar Kalwar obtained 66,162 votes.

Katigorah

BJP's Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha is leading from Katigorah with over 32,000 votes.