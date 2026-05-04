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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP, Congress and others

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results cover all 126 constituencies, with a complete list of winners and leading candidates offering a clear picture of the state’s political outcome. Seat-wise results highlight key battles, regional trends, and the race to the majority mark.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP, Congress and others
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP, Congress and others Image Source : India TV
Guwahati:

The 2026 Assam Assembly Elections involve all 126 seats across the state, making it a major showdown for both the ruling alliance and the opposition. After a high-energy campaign and voting that wrapped up on April 9, the state is now waiting for the final word. These results will set the course for Assam’s leadership for the next five years and its stance on regional issues. As per early trends, BJP hold a strong lead.

Meanwhile, the main battle is a direct hit between the BJP-led alliance, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm, and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha opposition bloc led by Gaurav Gogoi. While the BJP has focused heavily on its development track record and the double-engine growth story, the opposition has built its campaign around local identity and jobs. 

Beyond the big two, the performance of regional players like the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front and AIUDF will be the real x-factor, especially in the tight contests across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. The NDA’s association with AGP and BPF can be a decisive factor.

The Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha, on the other hand, includes the INC, the Raijor Dal (RD), the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

As the numbers start coming in, the focus will be on constituency-wise winners to see where the wind is actually blowing. Whether it's the tea garden belts, the autonomous hills, or the urban centres, each region has its own unique stakes. The final tally will show whether the current government has done enough to earn a third term or if the voters were looking for a fresh start. Either way, the data from these 126 seats will tell the story of Assam’s political mood at the moment.

Serial Number Constituency Leading Candidates Leading Party
1 Gossaigon Sibharam Basumatary Bodolonad Peoples Front
2 Dotma (ST) Rabiram Narzary Bodoland Peoples Front
3 Kokrajhar (ST) Sewli Mohilary Bodoland Peoples Front
4 Baokhungri Rupam Chandra Roy Bodoland Peoples Front
5 Parbatjhora    
6 Golakganj    
7 Gauripur    
8 Dhubri Baby Begum Congress
9 Birsing Jarua    
10 Bilasipara    
11 Mankachar Mohibur Rahman Congress
12 Jaleshwar    
13 Goalpara West (ST)    
14 Goalpara East    
15 Dhdhnai (ST)    
16 Abhayapuri Pradip Sarkar Congress
17 Srijangram    
18 Bongaigaon    
19 Sidli Chirang (ST)    
20 Bijni    
21 Bhowanipur - Sorbhog Manoranjan Talukdar CPI(M)
22 Mandia    
23 Chenga     
24 Barpeta (SC) Dipak Kumar Das Asom Gana Parishad
25 Pakapetbari Jakir Hussain Sikdar Congress
26 Bajali Dilip Baruah Assam Jatiya Parishad
27 Chamaria    
28 Boko-Chaygaon (ST)    
29 Palasbari    
30 Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) Nandita Das Congress
31 Rangia    
32 Kamalpur Diganta Kalita BJP
33 Dispur Pradhyut Bordoloi BJP
34 Dimoria (SC) Dr Tapan Das Asom Gana Parishad
35 New Guwahati Diplu Ranjan Sarmah BJP
36 Guwahati Central Vijay Kumar Gupta BJP
37 Jalukbari Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP
38 Barkhetri    
39 Nalbari    
40 Tihu    
41 Manas    
42 Baksa (ST)    
43 Tamulpur (ST) Biswajit Daimary BJP
44 Goreswar Victor Kumar Das BJP
45 Bhergaon Maheswar Rao Bodoland Peoples Front
46 Udalguri (ST) Rihon Daimari Bodoland Peoples Front
47 Mazbat Charan Boro Bodoland Peoples Front
48 Tangla Bikan Chandra Deka BJP
49 Sipajhar    
50 Mangaldai Rijumoni Talukdar Congress
51 Dalgaon    
52 Jagiroad (SC) Pijush Hazarika BJP
53 Laharighat    
54 Morigaon    
55 Dhing Mehboob Muktar Raijor Dal
56 Rupahihat    
57 Kaliabor    
58 Samaguri    
59 Barhampur    
60 Nagaon-Batadraba Rupak Sarmah BJP
61 Raha (SC)    
62 Binnakandi    
63 Hojai Shiladitya Dev BJP
64 Lumding Sibu Misra BJP
65 Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal BJP
66 Barchalla Ritu Baran Sarmah BJP
67 Tezpur Prithiraj Rava Asom Gana Parishad
68 Rangapara    
69 Naduar    
70 Biswanath Pallab Lochan Das Congress
71 Behali (SC) Munindra Das BJP
72 Gohpur    
73 Bihpuria     
74 Rongonadi    
75 Nowboicha (SC)    
76 Lakhimpur    
77 Dhakuakhana (ST)    
78 Dhemaji (ST) Dr Ranoj Pegu BJP
79 Sissibargaon Jiban Gogoi BJP
80 Jonai (ST) Bhubon Pegu BJP
81 Sadiya    
82 Doomdooma    
83 Margherita    
84 Digboi    
85 Makum    
86 Tinsukia Pulok Gohain BJP
87 Chabua-Lohowal    
88 Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan BJP
89 Khowang    
90 Duliajan    
91 Tingkhong Bimal Borah BJP
92 Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi BJP
93 Sonari Dhormeshwar Konwar BJP
94 Mahmora Suruj Dehingia BJP
95 Demow    
96 Sibsagar    
97 Nazira    
98 Majuli (ST)    
99 Teok    
100 Jorhat Hitendra Nath Goswami BJP
101 Mariani    
102 Titabor Dhiraj Gowala BJP
103 Golaghat Ajanta Neog BJP
104 Dergaon Mridul Kumar Dutta BJP
105 Bokakhat Atul Bora Asom Gana Parishad
106 Khumtai Mrinal Saikia BJP
107 Sarupathar Biswajit Phukan BJP
108 Bokajan (ST) Raton Engti Congress
109 Howraghat (ST) Lunsing Teron BJP
110 Diphu (ST) Niso Terangpi BJP
111 Rongkhang (ST)  Tuliram Ronghang BJP
112 Amri (ST) Habbey Teron BJP
113 Haflong (ST) Rupali Langthasa BJP
114 Lakhipur    
115 Udharbond Rajdeep Goala BJP
116 Katigorah    
117 Barkhola    
118 Silchar    
119 Sonai    
120 Dholai (SC)    
121 Hailakandi    
122 Algapur-Katlicherra Zubair Anam Muzumder Congress
123 Karimganj North    
124 Karimganj South    
125 Patharkandi    
126 Ram Krishna Nagar (SC) Bijoy Malakar BJP
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Assam Section
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