Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP, Congress and others

The 2026 Assam Assembly Elections involve all 126 seats across the state, making it a major showdown for both the ruling alliance and the opposition. After a high-energy campaign and voting that wrapped up on April 9, the state is now waiting for the final word. These results will set the course for Assam’s leadership for the next five years and its stance on regional issues. As per early trends, BJP hold a strong lead.
Meanwhile, the main battle is a direct hit between the BJP-led alliance, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm, and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha opposition bloc led by Gaurav Gogoi. While the BJP has focused heavily on its development track record and the double-engine growth story, the opposition has built its campaign around local identity and jobs.
Beyond the big two, the performance of regional players like the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front and AIUDF will be the real x-factor, especially in the tight contests across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. The NDA’s association with AGP and BPF can be a decisive factor.
The Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha, on the other hand, includes the INC, the Raijor Dal (RD), the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
As the numbers start coming in, the focus will be on constituency-wise winners to see where the wind is actually blowing. Whether it's the tea garden belts, the autonomous hills, or the urban centres, each region has its own unique stakes. The final tally will show whether the current government has done enough to earn a third term or if the voters were looking for a fresh start. Either way, the data from these 126 seats will tell the story of Assam’s political mood at the moment.
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|Leading Candidates
|Leading Party
|1
|Gossaigon
|Sibharam Basumatary
|Bodolonad Peoples Front
|2
|Dotma (ST)
|Rabiram Narzary
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|3
|Kokrajhar (ST)
|Sewli Mohilary
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|4
|Baokhungri
|Rupam Chandra Roy
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|5
|Parbatjhora
|6
|Golakganj
|7
|Gauripur
|8
|Dhubri
|Baby Begum
|Congress
|9
|Birsing Jarua
|10
|Bilasipara
|11
|Mankachar
|Mohibur Rahman
|Congress
|12
|Jaleshwar
|13
|Goalpara West (ST)
|14
|Goalpara East
|15
|Dhdhnai (ST)
|16
|Abhayapuri
|Pradip Sarkar
|Congress
|17
|Srijangram
|18
|Bongaigaon
|19
|Sidli Chirang (ST)
|20
|Bijni
|21
|Bhowanipur - Sorbhog
|Manoranjan Talukdar
|CPI(M)
|22
|Mandia
|23
|Chenga
|24
|Barpeta (SC)
|Dipak Kumar Das
|Asom Gana Parishad
|25
|Pakapetbari
|Jakir Hussain Sikdar
|Congress
|26
|Bajali
|Dilip Baruah
|Assam Jatiya Parishad
|27
|Chamaria
|28
|Boko-Chaygaon (ST)
|29
|Palasbari
|30
|Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC)
|Nandita Das
|Congress
|31
|Rangia
|32
|Kamalpur
|Diganta Kalita
|BJP
|33
|Dispur
|Pradhyut Bordoloi
|BJP
|34
|Dimoria (SC)
|Dr Tapan Das
|Asom Gana Parishad
|35
|New Guwahati
|Diplu Ranjan Sarmah
|BJP
|36
|Guwahati Central
|Vijay Kumar Gupta
|BJP
|37
|Jalukbari
|Himanta Biswa Sarma
|BJP
|38
|Barkhetri
|39
|Nalbari
|40
|Tihu
|41
|Manas
|42
|Baksa (ST)
|43
|Tamulpur (ST)
|Biswajit Daimary
|BJP
|44
|Goreswar
|Victor Kumar Das
|BJP
|45
|Bhergaon
|Maheswar Rao
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|46
|Udalguri (ST)
|Rihon Daimari
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|47
|Mazbat
|Charan Boro
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|48
|Tangla
|Bikan Chandra Deka
|BJP
|49
|Sipajhar
|50
|Mangaldai
|Rijumoni Talukdar
|Congress
|51
|Dalgaon
|52
|Jagiroad (SC)
|Pijush Hazarika
|BJP
|53
|Laharighat
|54
|Morigaon
|55
|Dhing
|Mehboob Muktar
|Raijor Dal
|56
|Rupahihat
|57
|Kaliabor
|58
|Samaguri
|59
|Barhampur
|60
|Nagaon-Batadraba
|Rupak Sarmah
|BJP
|61
|Raha (SC)
|62
|Binnakandi
|63
|Hojai
|Shiladitya Dev
|BJP
|64
|Lumding
|Sibu Misra
|BJP
|65
|Dhekiajuli
|Ashok Singhal
|BJP
|66
|Barchalla
|Ritu Baran Sarmah
|BJP
|67
|Tezpur
|Prithiraj Rava
|Asom Gana Parishad
|68
|Rangapara
|69
|Naduar
|70
|Biswanath
|Pallab Lochan Das
|Congress
|71
|Behali (SC)
|Munindra Das
|BJP
|72
|Gohpur
|73
|Bihpuria
|74
|Rongonadi
|75
|Nowboicha (SC)
|76
|Lakhimpur
|77
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|78
|Dhemaji (ST)
|Dr Ranoj Pegu
|BJP
|79
|Sissibargaon
|Jiban Gogoi
|BJP
|80
|Jonai (ST)
|Bhubon Pegu
|BJP
|81
|Sadiya
|82
|Doomdooma
|83
|Margherita
|84
|Digboi
|85
|Makum
|86
|Tinsukia
|Pulok Gohain
|BJP
|87
|Chabua-Lohowal
|88
|Dibrugarh
|Prasanta Phukan
|BJP
|89
|Khowang
|90
|Duliajan
|91
|Tingkhong
|Bimal Borah
|BJP
|92
|Naharkatia
|Taranga Gogoi
|BJP
|93
|Sonari
|Dhormeshwar Konwar
|BJP
|94
|Mahmora
|Suruj Dehingia
|BJP
|95
|Demow
|96
|Sibsagar
|97
|Nazira
|98
|Majuli (ST)
|99
|Teok
|100
|Jorhat
|Hitendra Nath Goswami
|BJP
|101
|Mariani
|102
|Titabor
|Dhiraj Gowala
|BJP
|103
|Golaghat
|Ajanta Neog
|BJP
|104
|Dergaon
|Mridul Kumar Dutta
|BJP
|105
|Bokakhat
|Atul Bora
|Asom Gana Parishad
|106
|Khumtai
|Mrinal Saikia
|BJP
|107
|Sarupathar
|Biswajit Phukan
|BJP
|108
|Bokajan (ST)
|Raton Engti
|Congress
|109
|Howraghat (ST)
|Lunsing Teron
|BJP
|110
|Diphu (ST)
|Niso Terangpi
|BJP
|111
|Rongkhang (ST)
|Tuliram Ronghang
|BJP
|112
|Amri (ST)
|Habbey Teron
|BJP
|113
|Haflong (ST)
|Rupali Langthasa
|BJP
|114
|Lakhipur
|115
|Udharbond
|Rajdeep Goala
|BJP
|116
|Katigorah
|117
|Barkhola
|118
|Silchar
|119
|Sonai
|120
|Dholai (SC)
|121
|Hailakandi
|122
|Algapur-Katlicherra
|Zubair Anam Muzumder
|Congress
|123
|Karimganj North
|124
|Karimganj South
|125
|Patharkandi
|126
|Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)
|Bijoy Malakar
|BJP