Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP, Congress and others

Guwahati:

The 2026 Assam Assembly Elections involve all 126 seats across the state, making it a major showdown for both the ruling alliance and the opposition. After a high-energy campaign and voting that wrapped up on April 9, the state is now waiting for the final word. These results will set the course for Assam’s leadership for the next five years and its stance on regional issues. As per early trends, BJP hold a strong lead.

Meanwhile, the main battle is a direct hit between the BJP-led alliance, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm, and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha opposition bloc led by Gaurav Gogoi. While the BJP has focused heavily on its development track record and the double-engine growth story, the opposition has built its campaign around local identity and jobs.

Beyond the big two, the performance of regional players like the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front and AIUDF will be the real x-factor, especially in the tight contests across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. The NDA’s association with AGP and BPF can be a decisive factor.

The Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha, on the other hand, includes the INC, the Raijor Dal (RD), the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

As the numbers start coming in, the focus will be on constituency-wise winners to see where the wind is actually blowing. Whether it's the tea garden belts, the autonomous hills, or the urban centres, each region has its own unique stakes. The final tally will show whether the current government has done enough to earn a third term or if the voters were looking for a fresh start. Either way, the data from these 126 seats will tell the story of Assam’s political mood at the moment.