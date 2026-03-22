Assam: 4 personnel injured as ULFA militants attack police camp in Tinsukia; CM Sarma vows crackdown

Guwahati:

At least four security personnel were injured after suspected militants targeted an Assam Police Commando camp in the Jagun area of Tinsukia district early on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

According to a senior police officer, the attack occurred around 2:30 am when attackers fired several rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp. Out of the shells launched, five exploded. Security forces posted at the camp responded quickly, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire before the attackers fled.

Initial investigations suggest that around seven militants were involved in the assault. The group is believed to have escaped under the cover of darkness, crossing the inter-state border into Arunachal Pradesh.

The injured personnel were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment. Hospital superintendent Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan confirmed that all four are in stable condition and out of danger.

ULFA claims responsibility

Meanwhile, the banned outfit ULFA (Independent) claimed responsibility for the strike. In a statement, the group said the attack, named “Operation Bujoni”, was carried out in response to what it described as repeated actions by security forces against its members.

The organisation alleged that despite refraining from targeting state police since 2021 as part of a peace gesture, its leaders and supporters had continued to face arrests and killings. It also accused the Indian Armed Forces of carrying out drone and missile strikes on its camps near the India-Myanmar border last year.

The group further warned the state police against continuing such operations, threatening more retaliation if its demands are not met.

Miscreants will be nabbed soon, says CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident, stating that joint counter-operations by the Assam Police and the Army have already been launched to track down those responsible. He expressed confidence that the attackers would be apprehended soon.