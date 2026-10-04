2, including ex-Army jawan, arrested for 'passing' defence info to Pakistan in Assam

Guwahati:

Two persons including a former army jawan were arrested for allegedly passing defence-related information to Pakistan. Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "today, as per input of central agencies, the Assam Police arrested two persons. One is a retired army jawan but currently working on a contractual basis with the army."

"It has been alleged that they were in touch with Pakistan and were giving information about army movement. We will hand them over to the central agencies," the chief minister said. The two persons were honey-trapped and information were been extracted from them, he added.

Earlier today, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Bihar resident from a rented accommodation in Guwahati for alleged espionage-related activities. The preliminary investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in such activities, including passing secret information concerning security forces to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO), it said, as reported by PTI.

Similar incident: Indian Navy sailor arrested for espionage

An Indian Navy sailor was arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for alleged espionage related activities. The arrested sailor was identified as Pradeep Mukherjee. He was arrested from INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility in Coimbatore, on Saturday. The West Bengal resident, Mukherjee joined the Indian Navy in 2014, was 'honey-trapped' by a Pakistani female agent via social media. They had been in contact for the past few months during which Mukherjee shared sensitive data regarding strategic naval assets, fleet movements, and the operational framework of the Visakhapatnam base.

He was under the surveillance of the Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of the Andhra Pradesh Police, a specialised unit tasked with countering cross-border espionage and terror threats, which was detecting its digital footprints.

Mukherjee's arrest comes months after Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, another Indian Navy official, was held for leaking information to Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was held in Kerala's Kochi in March this year. According to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Kumar was posted with the Southern Naval Command and was in contact with an ISI agent. He was apprehended after the ATS busted an espionage network in the state.

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