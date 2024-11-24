Seven more arrested in connection with arson at legislators' residences in Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Manipur Police have arrested seven additional individuals for their involvement in damaging properties and setting fire to the residences of legislators during violent protests in Imphal Valley on November 16. The latest arrests were made over the past two days, as law enforcement continues to take action against those responsible for the attacks.

According to an official statement, three people were arrested from Kakching district on Friday, while four others were taken into custody from Imphal West district on Saturday. These arrests bring the total number of people apprehended in connection with the arson incidents to 41.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, condemned the actions during a press briefing on Friday. He confirmed that law enforcement had identified the suspects involved in looting and burning the properties of ministers and MLAs during the protests. Singh emphasized that the authorities had used CCTV footage to track the perpetrators and had initiated appropriate legal proceedings.

"In the name of the democratic movement, some criminal gangs have looted and torched the residences of ministers and MLAs. This is deeply shameful, and I want to publicly express my regret that such incidents are taking place in Manipur," Singh stated.

The violent protests, which erupted on November 16, targeted the homes of elected officials, causing significant damage. Police have since been intensifying their efforts to apprehend all those responsible for the unrest, with a clear commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, but authorities are determined to restore order and ensure accountability for those who have disrupted peace and security in the region.