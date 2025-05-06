Northeastern states set for nationwide mock drill tomorrow: Check district-wise preparations India will conduct a nationwide mock drill on May 7, including in northeastern states, to prepare citizens for emergencies, with blackouts, evacuations, and special patrol units involved.

Guwahati:

As tensions between India and Pakistan have risen to alarming levels, the Indian government has decided to conduct a nationwide mock drill on May 7 to prepare citizens for any emergency situation. The exercise, aimed at ensuring public safety during a potential attack, will involve sirens blaring across various regions followed by power cuts. Citizens will be required to reach safe areas in complete darkness to avoid detection by potential enemies.

The mock drill is designed to simulate a scenario where an attack has taken place, and all lights will be switched off to prevent adversaries from identifying targets. During this period, citizens will be guided to secure locations where they will be safe, ensuring minimal damage in case of an attack. The exercise will take place between 7:00 PM and 7:10 PM on Wednesday.

Northeastern states to participate

In the northeastern states, the mock drills will be conducted in several districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified the following regions where the drills will take place:

Sikkim : Gangtok

: Gangtok Puducherry : Puducherry

: Puducherry Mizoram : Aizawl

: Aizawl Nagaland : Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Som, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Peren

: Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Som, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Peren Manipur : Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Moreh, Ningthoukhong

: Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Moreh, Ningthoukhong Meghalaya : East Khasi Hills (Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Jowai), West Garo Hills (Tura)

: East Khasi Hills (Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Jowai), West Garo Hills (Tura) Tripura : Agartala

: Agartala Arunachal Pradesh : Along (West Siang), Itanagar, Tawang, Hayuliang

: Along (West Siang), Itanagar, Tawang, Hayuliang Assam: Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Dhubri, Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Digboi, Duliajan, Guwahati (Dispur), Rangia, Namrup, Nazira, North Lakhimpur, Numaligarh

Key features of the mock drill:

Blackouts: Power will be cut off to simulate a real-life emergency situation. This will require citizens to move quickly to safe locations, as the drill emphasizes how people should behave during unexpected situations.

Power will be cut off to simulate a real-life emergency situation. This will require citizens to move quickly to safe locations, as the drill emphasizes how people should behave during unexpected situations. Evacuations: People will be instructed on how to evacuate and proceed to safety, ensuring they are well-versed in handling such emergencies.

People will be instructed on how to evacuate and proceed to safety, ensuring they are well-versed in handling such emergencies. Special Patrol Units: These will be deployed to guide citizens and maintain order during the drill.

Authorities are advising residents to stay alert and cooperate during these drills, as they are an essential part of ensuring the safety and preparedness of the population in the face of any disaster.

The nationwide mock drill on May 7 will help prepare citizens, particularly in these vulnerable northeastern districts, for any unforeseen events. Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant and participate in the drill to ensure their safety during emergencies.