Flash floods, landslides hit Arunachal as heavy rains continue; around 1.5 lakh affected | 10 Points

Itanagar:

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has left at least seven people dead, while affecting nearly 1.5 lakh people in the northeastern state till now, said officials on Monday. The torrential rains have hit four districts of the state, affecting thousands of people and bringing life to standstill.

According to a State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report, East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Changlang districts recorded fresh rain-triggered flooding and landslides over the previous 24 hours. The death count, however, can rise as one person still remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters in East Siang district on Sunday.

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The ongoing floods and landslides have so far claimed seven lives, injured 29 people and affected 1,49,378 people across 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Monggo Tayeng, 27, was pulled under by floodwater in East Siang district on Sunday, July 19. As of Monday evening's SEOC bulletin, he has not been located, and the SDRF's search and rescue operation is still active. The centre of the crisis has shifted, and four specific districts bear fresh damage. SEOC's Monday report identified East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Changlang as the districts hit by new rain-triggered flooding and landslides. In just the 24 hours since Sunday, the disaster has affected 51 more people. Of them, 41 people were affected in Changlang district and 10 in Kamle. East Siang is now one of the most affected districts. As per Monday's district-wise report, roughly 35,500 people impacted in East Siang, followed by Siang at 25,365, Kra Daadi at 13,731, and Upper Subansiri at 13,017. Workers were stranded at Diphu Nallah in Koronu circle after water levels rose. Police and SDRF had to abandon the attempt because of strong currents and had scheduled a resumption for Sunday. The damage has become extensive: 806 houses, 192 roads, 32 bridges, 30 culverts, 265 water supply facilities, 156 power lines and 224 electric poles damaged in the state, along with government buildings, schools, hospitals and flood-protection infrastructure. Agricultural losses reached 733.36 hectares by July 18. 312.86 hectares of farmland and 420.5 hectares of horticulture plantations. It is to be noted that Arunachal's economy leans heavily on subsistence and horticultural farming. IMD's forecast had warned of 12 to 20 cm of very heavy rainfall for Papum Pare and East Kameng, and 6 to 11 cm for Anjaw, with continued risk of flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage. In Upper Subansiri, the flash floods and landslides have taken a toll on four circles, Giba, Nilling, Chetam and Daporijo, covering 35 villages. Reports indicate damage to roads, culverts, a bridge and retaining walls.

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