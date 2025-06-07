Militants open fire on security forces in Arunachal Pradesh, flee to Myanmar after retaliation While patrolling the Pongchau area, security personnel spotted suspicious activity by a group of armed individuals. Upon being challenged, the suspected militants opened indiscriminate fire on the troops.

Itanagar:

A tense encounter took place in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, where security forces clashed with suspected militants in the Longding district. According to a defence official, the incident occurred on Thursday near the India-Myanmar border.

What actually happened

As per the official, security personnel were on patrol in the Pongchau area when they noticed suspicious movements by a group of armed individuals. When challenged, the suspected militants opened indiscriminate fire at the troops. The security forces retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. The suspects eventually fled towards the neighbouring country of Myanmar.

Infiltrators escape across the border

The defence official added that security forces had received specific intelligence about possible militant activity in the Pongchau region, prompting the patrol operation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the patrol team identified a group of suspected armed individuals and challenged them, which led to a heavy exchange of gunfire. The militants responded with indiscriminate firing using high-calibre weapons, prompting a retaliatory response from the troop after which they fled across the border.

Notably, the India-Myanmar border stretches over 1,643 kilometers, with more than 500 kilometers adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, two militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), Yung Aung faction, were killed in gunfight with the Indian Army. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed insurgents, an army patrol launched an operation around 10 am in a forested area near Langkhu village, located inside Myanmar territory adjacent to the Pongchau Circle in Arunachal Pradesh.AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh

Several districts of Arunachal Pradesh are currently under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). In March, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, along with areas under the Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations bordering Assam, as “disturbed areas” for six months. Under AFSPA, security forces are granted special powers to conduct operations and arrest individuals without a warrant in such regions.