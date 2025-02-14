Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Arunachal Pradesh: Two police personnel suspended for consuming drugs

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 12:03 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 12:03 IST
drugs arunachal pradesh
Image Source : FILE Image used for representative image.

Two police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra district have been suspended for allegedly consuming drugs and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, a senior official said on Friday. The duo was apprehended along with two civilians during a raid at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, he said.

During the operation, two vials of a suspected contraband substance weighing around 2.24 gram were seized, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme said.

Perme added that the prime suspect in the drug supply, however, escaped under the cover of darkness and heavy rain. Further investigation in the case is underway. 

