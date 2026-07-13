7 killed, over 97,000 affected as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods in Arunachal | Updates

Itanagar:

Fresh floods and rain-triggered landslides caused widespread disruptions across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, damaging roads, bridges, schools and other public infrastructure, while cutting off connectivity in multiple areas.

According to an official statement issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), incessant rainfall triggered flash floods in Kurung Kumey district and landslides in Pakke Kessang, West Kameng and Papum Pare districts. The death toll from the ongoing deluge remained at seven, with more than 97,000 people affected across all 26 districts of the state.

The worst impact was reported in Kurung Kumey district, where heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Kumey River triggered flash floods in the Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin subdivision early on Monday. The flooding washed away the bridge connecting Huri and Damin, severing road connectivity to the subdivision.

In the Parsi-Parlo circle, floodwaters inundated the Inspection Bungalow, partially damaging two residential houses and a church, and swept away the bridge connecting Pagam village. The floods also caused extensive damage to St Thomas School, one of the area's major educational institutions.

The entire campus was submerged, damaging classrooms, school buildings, teaching materials, furniture, equipment and teachers' quarters. Academic activities at the school have been suspended until further notice.

Relief operations launched

Authorities said the flash floods significantly affected transportation, public infrastructure and residential properties in Kurung Kumey. The district administration, in coordination with paramilitary forces, police and other agencies, has begun relief and damage assessment operations. A detailed survey is underway to determine the full extent of losses and identify immediate restoration requirements.

Flood situation worsens across Arunachal

Meanwhile,, a massive landslide blocked National Highway-13 near Pakro village in Pakke Kessang district, disrupting traffic. Officials said restoration work is expected to take two to three days and advised commuters to avoid the Itanagar-Seppa Road until further notice.

In West Kameng district, a section of the approach road to the Sela Tunnel was washed away following heavy rainfall. Commuters have been advised to use the old Sela Road as an alternative route. Meanwhile, the Potin-Kimin Road in Papum Pare district has remained blocked since Sunday evening after a landslide near Shiv Mandir.

7 killed, 29 injured

The SEOC said the ongoing spell of floods and landslides have so far claimed seven lives and left 29 people injured. A total of 97,182 people across 425 villages have been affected. The disaster has also caused extensive damage to agriculture and public infrastructure, with 541.75 hectares of crop area and nearly 1,010 hectares of forest land impacted.

Official estimates indicate damage to 150 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, 221 water supply systems, 58 government buildings, 156 power lines, 224 electric poles, 10 hydel projects, two hospitals and three schools. Hundreds of houses have also suffered damage as authorities continue relief, restoration and assessment efforts across the state.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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